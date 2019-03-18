Former Browns lineman Joe Thomas has gotten ripped since retiring from the NFL
Thomas has undergone an incredible transformation since calling it quits
It's only been a few years since Joe Thomas retired from the NFL, but you may not even recognize the former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman these days.
That's because Thomas has undergone an incredible body transformation since hanging up his cleats, going from hefty to hunky rather quickly. After retiring at 312 pounds, Thomas appears to weigh ... much less than that now. Just take a look at the photo he shared over the weekend:
No, that's not Sean Williams Scott on the right. That is indeed Thomas, sans beard and plenty of weight.
Last year, Thomas revealed that he'd lost over 50 pounds since calling it quits, mainly by not eating like a professional offensive lineman.
"You just don't eat until you feel like you're gonna throw up at every meal and all of a sudden the weight falls right off," said Thomas in an interview with NFL.com.
On Sunday, Thomas explained his transformation a bit further, saying that swimming has been a major workout tool in addition to a ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting. Also, he no longer eats breakfast.
Thomas says he tries to swim about twice a week and enjoys yoga as well. But it's one thing to shed that extra weight by eating better and doing cardio, it's another to be as ripped as Thomas. It's clear that he is still putting in plenty of work with weights in the gym.
The Browns and Thomas had a very amicable parting of ways in 2017, but it seems both sides have found that the grass is much sexier on the other side.
