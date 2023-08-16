Former NFL coach Buddy Parker has been chosen as a coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class. Parker was chosen from a group of 12 candidates who were considered as finalists. Parker, who died in 1982 at the age of 68, was a finalist for induction for the first time in 2020. He was tabbed as a finalist for a second time in 2022.

Parker will need 80% of the vote when the Hall of Fame's selection committee votes on next year's induction class in early 2024.

A former player for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Cardinals, Parker was just 36 years old when he was tabbed as the Cardinals' co-coach in 1949. He became the Lions' head coach in 1951 and led Detroit to a 7-4-1 record. The following two seasons, the Lions won back-to-back NFL championships on the strength of Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Layne and a defense that finished first and second in points allowed during those seasons.

Parker became the Steelers' head coach in 1957 after compiling a 50-24-2 record during his six years in Detroit. In eight seasons in Pittsburgh, Parker had four winning campaigns (the Steelers had just three winning seasons the previous 22 years prior to Parker's arrival) that included a 9-5 mark in 1962, which stood as the Steelers' best season until a rookie named Franco Harris led Pittsburgh to an 11-3 record in 1972.

Overall, Parker compiled a 104-75-9 regular season and 3-1 postseason record as a head coach. Records aside, Parker is considered an innovator on both sides of the ball. He is credited for installing the first two-minute offense as well as creating defensive alignments that spearheaded formidable defenses in Detroit and Pittsburgh.