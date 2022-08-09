Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is facing multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, after being arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

According to Las Vegas police, Lynch was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The 36-year-old was then arrested and transported to jail after police determined that he was impaired.

Lynch is now facing a total of four charges from the arrest, including DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to stay in his lane and failure to surrender proof of security. The arrest occurred just before 7:30 a.m. local time, according to Fox 5 in Las Vegas. As of Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was still in custody with a pending bail amount of $3,381. You can see his mugshot below.

The arrest comes just one day after the Seahawks had announced that Lynch would be serving as a special correspondent for the this season, a role that will have him producing "creative content for a variety of projects."

The Super Bowl winning running back spent seven of his 12 seasons in Seattle where he became a star thanks in large part to his bruising running style. However, he did also run into some legal trouble while in Seattle. Lynch was arrested for DUI in July 2012 while playing for the Seahawks, but the charge was later reduced to reckless driving after the running back agreed to plead guilty.