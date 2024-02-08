There will be a lot of people cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but there's a good chance that no one will be cheering harder than Chad Johnson and that's because the former Bengals receiver has a lot riding on the game.

Johnson thinks that the Chiefs are going to win and although he didn't bet any money, he did put something else on the line that most people probably wouldn't be willing to put on the line.

"If the Chiefs lose, I'll divorce my wife and no more sex for the rest of the year," Johnson said during a recent interview with Bleacher Report. "That's how confident I am."

There's a good chance that Johnson is joking, but if he's not, and the Chiefs lose, it's going to be a long year for him.

The former NFL star also said that he would give up his favorite food if the 49ers come out on top in Super Bowl LVIII.

"If the Chiefs lose, I won't eat McDonald's anymore," Johnson said.

The good news for Johnson is that he actually has a solid track record when it comes to predicting Chiefs games. Back in 2003, he guaranteed that his 4-5 Bengals would beat the 9-0 Chiefs.

Although the Bengals were a six-point underdog, they backed up Johnson's bold proclamation by beating the Chiefs 24-19.

This time around, Johnson will need another underdog to win. With just three days to go until the big game, the Chiefs are currently a 2-point underdog to the 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII will be kicking off from Las Vegas on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. It will also be available to stream via Paramount+.