During his over nine seasons in the NFL, Chris Hogan's frequently-referenced fun fact was that before he was a wide receiver in the NFL, he was a lacrosse player. On Saturday, the two-time Super Bowl champion announced his intention to move from the gridiron back to the sport he called home during his college days.

Hogan posted on Twitter his intention to enter the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft on March 25. The former Patriots wideout will be switching sports at the ripe age of 33 years old.

Hogan's lacrosse career included being a four-time letter winner and captain for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the program he played lacrosse for from 2007 to 2010. This came after a decorated standout career at Ramapo High School in northern New Jersey. He was a midfielder for Penn State, scoring 29 goals as a junior and earning all-ECAC recognition.

The wideout's standout years in the NFL happened with the Patriots, from 2016 to 2018. Becoming a go-to slot target for Tom Brady, he helped the now seven-time world champion quarterback get two of the Super Bowl rings in New England that defined his career. Hogan then moved on to the Carolina Panthers and Jets. It is not clear if he intends on retiring from the NFL.