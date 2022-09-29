After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.

On the latest installment of Inside the NFL on Paramount+, Marshall was discussing the Patriots' disappointing start to the year. Marshall said losing Tom Brady can no longer be used as an excuse for the team's offensive struggles, and Belichick should be in jeopardy of losing his job.

"Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots, they're 1-2," Marshall said. "Tom Brady has been gone for three years. I'll say it. Do you not want to say it? Do you guys not want to say it? Coach Bill Belichick, you're now on the hot seat. He's on the hot seat. Nobody wants to say it. I'll say it."

Since winning Super Bowl 53, Belichick and the Patriots have not gotten beyond the first round of the playoffs, and they missed the postseason entirely in 2020. Belichick's record in the post-Brady era currently stands at 18-18.

Belichick did guide the Patriots to the playoffs last season with Jones as a rookie quarterback, but they got dominated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. With Jones on the shelf, Brian Hoyer steps in as the starter, and the team will face an uphill battle until Jones returns.