Ben Roethlisberger will be back on a football field this fall. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will serve as an assistant coach for the Fighting Quakers, a Quaker Valley (Pa.) youth football team consisting of 9- and 10-year-olds.

The 41-year-old Roethlisberger has been pretty busy since retiring from football in January 2022. Along with coaching, he will continue to churn out episodes of his podcast, which had several notable guests this past year that included Bill Cowher, T.J. Watt, Kenny Pickett, James Harrison and Maurkice Pouncey. During one episode, when asked about possibly coaching in the future, Roethlisberger said he would not pursue coaching at the professional level, citing the time commitment it would require to coach at that level. It appears, however, that Roethlisberger is interested in possibly pursuing a future in coaching at the youth level.

Roethlisberger has also been spending more time with his wife and three kids. His oldest son, Benjamin, has actually started playing football. He is also a pretty good golfer; Roethlisberger caddied for Benjamin during his victory at the Cleveland Junior Open this past spring.

The former Miami Redhawk's career with the Steelers included two Super Bowl wins, three AFC championships, six Pro Bowl selections and the 2004 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He's fifth all time in career passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes. Roethlisberger is also fifth all time among quarterbacks with 178 wins. The Steelers also never had a losing season under Roethlisberger's watch.

Roethlisberger will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. He is expected to join former teammates Jerome Bettis, Alan Faneca and Troy Polamalu in Canton, Ohio, as soon as he is eligible for induction.