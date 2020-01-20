Frank Clark says Chiefs defense 'best in the world right now' after shutting down Derrick Henry
Kansas City's defense found the answer to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry
In their 35-24 AFC Championship victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs did something both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens failed to do: stop running back Derrick Henry.
The Titans' star running back entered the game having rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, and then 195 yards against the Ravens. He was the driving force behind Tennessee's Cinderella postseason run, and many expected him to have another big game against the Chiefs.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark wasn't intimidated with the challenge of stopping Henry heading into this game, however, and he downplayed how well the running back had been playing.
"He's not hard to hit," Clark said of Henry during an interview earlier this week with NFL Network's James Palmer. "He's just a big guy. 240, 245, 250, honestly he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don't see no difficulty in tackling him ... He's just easy to me up front because I don't look at any running back like they can't be tackled. He's not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me, honestly."
Clark backed up his talk on Sunday, as the Chiefs held Henry to just 69 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries while Clark recorded four total tackles and one sack.
"Cause we're the best defense in the world right now," Clark told Palmer when asked how Kansas City was able to limit Henry, via NFL.com. "They come in here, they say they're gonna run the ball. I know exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they're going to do. ... Over 200 yards each game. I knew damn well we wasn't going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin' his a-- home early."
The Chiefs held the Titans to just 295 yards of total offense on Sunday, and Tennessee converted just 3 of 10 third-down attempts. Kansas City gave up 349.6 yards per game in the regular season, which ranked No. 17 in the league. The Chiefs' defense has upped their game in the postseason, however, and it's a big reason why they are headed to Super Bowl LIV.
