A reunion could be in store for the San Francisco 49ers this week. On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the 49ers will work out tight end Delanie Walker during a free agent visit. Walker, who turns 37 in August, played for the 49ers from 2006-12, and was selected by the club in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Central Missouri. Walker sat out last season, but is not ready for retirement just yet.

In seven years with the 49ers, Walker caught 123 passes for 1,465 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he became one of the best tight ends in the game when he signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency ahead of the 2013 season. In his first year in Nashville, Walker caught what was at that point a career-high six touchdowns, and his improvement didn't stop there. Walker had a career year in 2015 at the age of 31, as he caught 94 passes for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns, and then caught a career-high seven scores the following season.

Walker made three straight Pro Bowls from 2015-17, but injuries began to hamper him in a major way. He was released by the Titans last March after a failed physical, and played in just eight games in his last two seasons. The 49ers have one of the best tight ends in the league in George Kittle, but having a veteran like Walker, who can still make an impact in the passing game, would be a good thing. San Francisco saw Jordan Reed retire this offseason, and Walker could fill that hole at No. 2.