Garrett Wilson isn't used to losing. After all, the Jets' talented second-year wideout lost just four times during his three years at Ohio State. His time in Columbus likely contributed to his frustration following Friday's 34-13 blowout loss to the Dolphins.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Jets, who are now 4-7 and way on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. New York's struggles this year comes on the heels of a 1-7 finish after a 6-3 start to Wilson's rookie season.

"This sucks. Everything about this season has been tough," Wilson said afterward. "No one said it was gonna be easy, but nothing's been easy. We've just got to keep the faith, that's all."

Wilson's comments belie that of a frustrated player. And who came blame him? A season that had so much promise has turned into another losing season for Gang Green.

Obviously, things would probably be different had Aaron Rodgers not suffered a serious Achilles injury on New York's first offensive possession of the season. While other things have happened to the Jets since then, they'd likely be in a better spot than they currently find themselves had Rodgers not gotten injured.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Fortunately for Wilson, there are several reasons why he should keep the faith. Rodgers could be close to a possible return to the field this season, something that seemed impossible when he got hurt back in September. And if he doesn't, Rodgers will be back next season, giving Wilson a future Hall of Fame quarterback to catch passes from.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 113 REC 64 REC YDs 695 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

The Jets also have six more games this season to improve on the things that have plagued them so far. Rest assured that Wilson will continue to give his team and their long-suffering fan base his best effort, regardless of how good or bad things get during the season's final six weeks.

"I don't know what to tell the fans," Wilson said. "I don't know what they would want to hear. I'm out. I can't think of anything and I wish I could, man. We want to get this thing rolling and we are going to keep grinding."