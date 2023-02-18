Geno Smith is set up to become one of the top free agents available in a month, coming after a career season in which he won Comeback Player of the Year honors. Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have been in communication since he can re-sign with them before the new league year starts on March 15, even if the Pro Bowl quarterback's stock has never been higher.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider isn't worried about the prospect of Smith leaving just yet. There's still plenty of time to get a deal done.

"Good talks so far," Schneider said, via Seattle Sports 710 AM. "We're in it. We're just trying to figure out what's best, and we'll do what's right."

The Seahawks could be worried about Smith leaving Seattle with longtime coach Dave Canales heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become their offensive coordinator -- and play-caller. Canales was the quarterbacks coach in Seattle last season, helping Smith complete 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (110.9 rating). Smith finished in the top 10 in league MVP voting and led the NFL in completion percentage.

Smith became the first quarterback to finish in the top five in passer rating after not being a primary starter for five-plus seasons since Erik Kramer for the 1995 Chicago Bears. He finished with the highest completion rate when pressured (58%) and outside the numbers (78%).

There certainly is some incentive toward reuniting with Canales in Tampa Bay.

"Obviously, Dave has a great relationship with Drew (Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock) and Geno," Schneider said. "Shoot, he did a great job working with Geno (and) staying after practice with Drew.

"Those guys would work their tails off for a good hour, hour and a half after practice. They'd be out there in the dark throwing the ball, working on footwork and ball carriage and everything.

"Free agency doesn't start until the middle of March so there's a huge period here where we have time to work through things."