Things are getting spicy between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. In the second quarter of this NFC East matchup, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown to cut into his team's deficit. Howell collided with a number of Giants defenders as he pushed toward the goal line, and eventually was pushed to the left sideline. It was there when both teams exchanged punches in a skirmish.

After the officials were able to control the melee, Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel and Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott were ejected for throwing punches.

Howell was also slow to get up after that touchdown run and was looked at by the trainers in the blue medical tent after the play. However, Howell was able to emerge from the tunnel and return to the field.

The Giants surprised the Commanders in the opening half as Tommy DeVito threw two touchdowns to give New York the lead at the break. he also completed 14 of his 19 passes. As for Howell, he did have an interception in the first half on Washington's first offensive series of the game. He was 13 of 18 passing for 115 yards in that first half to go along with that pick.

Before being ejected, Samuel caught one of his two targets for five yards, while Flott registered two tackles.