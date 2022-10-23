During Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal was carted off the field with a knee injury and has officially been ruled out, according to the team. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the game.

Neal appeared to be in pain and limped off the field. He was then evaluated on the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart. The severity of his left leg injury is not yet known.

Neal went down while blocking for running back Saquon Barkley on a 5-yard run. Tyre Phillips came in for Neal.

The Giants offensive line has taken some hits Sunday, with offensive lineman Ben Bredeson going down with an injury shortly before Neal was carted off.

The Giants drafted Neal out of Alabama with the No. 7 overall pick this offseason to help protect quarterback Daniel Jones.

The surprising Giants entered Sunday's game at 5-1.