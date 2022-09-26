It's good to be a New York Giants fan. Their team is pursuing their first 3-0 start heading into Monday night's game against the Cowboys, and rookie first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will contribute to the cause, as he is active and will make his regular season debut. Thibodeaux missed the season's first two games after sustaining a sprained right MCL during the Giants' second preseason game.

Thibodeaux has been limited during each of the Giants' regular season practices. He was labeled as doubtful before he was ultimately held out of New York's Week 2 win over the Panthers.

The fifth-overall pick in the draft, Thibodeaux racked up 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in 31 games with the Ducks. The first player in a dozen years to lead Oregon in sacks and tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons, Thibodeaux was also the first Ducks defensive lineman to earn All-America honors since Colts Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in 2015.

Thibodeaux is joining a Giants defense that is currently eighth in the league in points allowed and passing yards allowed, first in third-down efficiency and sixth in red zone efficiency. The Giants have been less than stellar against the run, however, as they are currently 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed. Getting back Thibodeaux and fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who will also be making his season debut Monday night, will help the unit in every facet.