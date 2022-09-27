Buried on the Giants depth chart, Kenny Golladay had a chance to make an impact late in Monday night's game against the Cowboys. But instead of making a big play, the Giants' expensive wideout dropped a pass on 3rd-and-13 that could have kept New York's late drive alive. Instead, the Giants punted, and the Cowboys quickly made it a two possession game en route to a 23-16 victory.

Golladay, who has been a constant subject of trade rumors, said that he was "beating myself up" over his crucial drop with 7:49 left and his team down by just seven points. He finished the night with zero receptions on three targets.

"I missed one opportunity, I wish I had it back," Golladay said, via NFL Media. "Me just not looking it all the way in. Me just trying to make a play for the team and get up the field. I was running before I really secured the ball. That's pretty much all that that was. That's stuff that can't happen, especially when 8 is pretty much doing everything to get us the ball and to get us in position to win the football game. I want to be a guy that can make that play, so I definitely put that on myself. It was third down and that can't happen."

A Pro Bowl receiver for the Lions in 2019, Golladay is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million deal he signed during the 2021 offseason. But given his lack of success so far in New York, the Giants had been trying to trade him before the start of the regular season but to no avail, according to Albert Breer. The Giants may be included to keep Golladay for at least the remainder of the 2022 season after fellow wideout Sterling Shepard suffered what could be a season-ending injury on Monday night on a non-contact play.

While his drop hurt, Golladay wasn't the only Giants player who struggled on Monday night. Rookie offensive lineman Evan Neal lost his matchup with Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence sacked quarterback Daniel Jones three times and hit him on several other occasions.

"Sometimes it just happens like that," Neal said after the game. "I don't have an answer or explanation why. Sometimes in a football game, it just pans out that way. It wasn't the result that I wanted. We just have to focus on coming out and being better for Chicago. That's really all I can do.

"I just got to play better. There's no other way to call it. I can get technical with you guys all day long, but I just gotta play better. There's no other way to slice it or sugarcoat it. I gotta play a better brand of football."

Despite their issues on Monday night, the Giants still had a chance to win before ultimately running out of time while suffering their first loss of the season. New York will look to rebound this Sunday against a Bears team that is also 2-1 through three weeks.