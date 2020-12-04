New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn't participate much in practice this week due to a hamstring injury, and it now appears unlikely that he will suit up when the Giants face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. On Friday, the Giants officially listed Jones as doubtful to play due to his hamstring issue.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Giants head coach Joe Judge said Jones threw the ball well during Thursday's practice session, but that he didn't want to "open him up too much." Judge said on Friday that the Giants will make their official decision on Jones once they see how he responds to the long flight to Seattle.

Jones injured his hamstring during a second-half scramble in the Giants' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year signal-caller tried to tough it out and come back into the game but eventually left after struggling to plant when throwing the football. He finished the game completing 59.3% of his passes for 213 yards.

Colt McCoy replaced the injured Jones, and he completed 6 of 10 passes for a total of 31 yards. He is expected to start against Seattle on Sunday if Jones indeed cannot go.

Latest Odds: Seahawks -11 Bet Now

The Giants not having Jones this week naturally will be a huge hit to a team that is currently riding a three-game win streak. In 11 games this season, Jones has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,335 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has rushed 55 times for 403 yards and another score.

The Seahawks are on a two-game win streak but have the worst defense in the league, allowing an average of 418.1 yards per game with a secondary that has allowed an average of 328.8 passing yards per game. Jones was potentially set up for a nice matchup in the passing game, but it may now be McCoy that is charged with leading the Giants' offensive attack.