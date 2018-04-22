Giants reportedly want to trade their former first-round pick Ereck Flowers

Back in 2015, the New York Giants selected former University of Miami tackle Ereck Flowers with their first-round pick. The plan was originally for Flowers to play on the right side opposite Will Beatty, but Beatty tore his pectoral and flowers flipped over to Eli Manning's blind side. He has since struggled badly in pass protection, and last year there were reportedly problems with effort and attitude in the locker room.

The Giants have spent some money to remake their offensive line already this offseason, giving former Patriots tackle Nate Solder a four-year, $62 million contract. The Giants have also been connected to Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson leading up to the draft, leaving many to wonder if Flowers has a future with the organization at all.

Now, ESPN's Jordan Ranaan reports that the Giants may look to trade the former top-10 pick during the draft.

Don't be surprised to hear about the Giants possibly trying to move tackle Ereck Flowers during the draft. He hasn't been at the offseason workout program this spring, and it doesn't appear that has been particularly well received. Even with one year remaining on his rookie contract it might not be feasible to move the 2015 first-round pick. He's due $2.4 million this year and has a questionable track record. "I wouldn't mess with him," one personnel executive with an NFC team said. "I wouldn't want him in the building. Sounds like he's not worth the trouble."

Flowers has definitely not lived up to his lofty draft status in the league, but he is also still just 23 years old (he turns 24 on Tuesday). He's likely a better fit as a run-mauler on the right side of the line at this point, but he still has a bunch to work on if he wants to be considered a starting-caliber lineman. It's possible some team could convince themselves that he is worth a late-round pick and give it a shot at rehabilitating his skill set.