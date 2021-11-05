If Saquon Barkley remains on the sideline for the fourth consecutive game, it will not be due to COVID-19.

Barkley returned to the Giants' facility on Friday after further testing revealed that his positive COVID-19 test from earlier this week was in fact a false positive, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Barkley was among 13 total positive tests in New York's building earlier this week, but retesting revealed only one true positive. (Running backs coach Burton Burns.)

Barkley, however, is still rehabbing from the ankle injury he suffered during the team's Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley stepped on the foot of a Cowboys defender while running a route and had to exit the game. He's missed each of the team's last three contests.

If Barkley is unable to suit up, Devontae Booker will remain the Giants' lead running back in his absence. With New York taking its bye in Week 10, it might make sense to hold Barkley out for one more week.

With the Giants sitting at 2-6 and in last place in the NFC East, though, there may be some pressure to get him back on the field and give them a better chance to win against the Las Vegas Raiders. But considering his extensive injury history, that would likely be unwise. They'd be better off making sure he is fully healthy before reinserting him into the lineup.