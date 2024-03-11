The New York Giants haven't been active in free agency thus far, but they are set to make a massive splash with one of the best pass rushers in the league. Per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Giants and the Carolina Panthers have agreed upon a trade for Brian Burns.

The Panthers will receive a 2024 second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, according to the MMQB. As part of the sign-and-trade, Burns agreed to a five-year, $150 million deal with the Giants that includes $87.5 million guaranteed, per Jones. Burns is set to be the second-highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL in terms of average annual salary ($30 million) behind only Nick Bosa at $34 million per year.

Burns received the non-exclusive tag by the Panthers last week, so he would have receive a guaranteed salary of $22.3 million in 2024. He's coming off a season during which he finished with 40 pressures, eight sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a 11.1% pressure rate.

Burns, who played defensive end in previous seasons, lined up as an outside linebacker for the majority of snaps last season -- making him eligible for a linebacker's salary as a result of the tag. Burns was allowed to negotiate with other teams as a result of the non-exclusive tag.

If the Giants decided to just sign Burns and the Panthers didn't match it, they would have had to surrender two first-round picks to Carolina -- hence both sides hammering out a deal.

The Giants have Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari as their top edge rushers along with Dexter Lawrence as an interior pass rusher, making Burns a tremendous asset to a unit that finished 29th in pressure rate at 31.7% last season. The Panthers are in the midst of a rebuild and fetched draft compensation by dealing Burns.