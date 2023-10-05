The Dolphins couldn't top the Bills in a high-scoring AFC East showdown in Week 4. But that's not stopping Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale from fretting over Miami's explosive offense. Days ahead of New York's matchup with the Dolphins, Martindale joked with reporters that he's literally losing sleep over the upcoming game, comparing Miami to the record-breaking "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams who lit up scoreboards into the early 2000s.

"My wife called me last night before she went to bed," Martindale said Thursday. "She said she was worried about me. She said, 'Are you getting any sleep?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm sleeping like a baby. Every two hours, I wake up and cry and go to the bathroom, and try to go back and get some more sleep.' I mean, it's unbelievable. It's unbelievable (what they do). But that's where this league's heading.

"I told our guys -- not the players -- I told our staff, because we're all old enough to remember the 'Greatest Show on Turf,' this is like that, (but in) 2023, supersonic," Martindale continued. "I mean, they are fast. Faster than that. It's not even turf there, it's grass, and they're still fast. ... I told the defense, there's gonna be plays made. Let's just try to get a stop."

Martindale, whose Giants have been outscored, 122-46, this year, said he has the utmost respect for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, whose offensive designs only highlight the strengths of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami, which beat the Broncos with a historic 70 points earlier this season, will host the Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New York is looking to recover from a 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night, the team's third blowout defeat in four weeks.