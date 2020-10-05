The New York Giants had every reason to be frustrated after Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, who stopped a Daniel Jones comeback attempt to send Big Blue to 0-4 on the season. But something else sent them -- and their opponent -- over the edge immediately after the game. As cameras captured in post-game exchanges between the two sides, Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey were at the center of a big brawl to close Sunday's affair, and it appears that long-brewing family drama between Tate and Ramsey helped spark the scuffle.

Dozens of Giants and Rams exchanged shoves following Sunday's 17-9 Los Angeles win, but Tate and Ramsey reportedly swapped punches after getting feisty with each other during the game, provoking the rest of the crowd. Ramsey had one hard hit on Tate, who caught four passes for New York, before the post-game fight, but things got especially heated once the clock hit zero, with coaches and team personnel from both sides also chipping in to help de-escalate the situation.

According to the New York Post, both Tate and Ramsey have had an unofficial rivalry for some time:

Ramsey is the father of two of Tate's young nieces but broke off a long-term relationship with Tate's sister Breanna while she was pregnant last summer. When Ramsey posted to social media a photo with his new girlfriend last October, Tate made it publicly known he was circling their next head-to-head matchup.

It's unclear if either player -- or others from both the Giants and Rams -- will face discipline from Sunday's exchange. Giants coach Joe Judge has at least said he'll investigate the situation and what led up to the testy post-game meeting.

"I have to see and find out all the details right there," Judge told reporters afterwards. "I don't have anything there yet. Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I don't know all the details, so I'm going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything."