Greg Olsen joins Seahawks on $7 million deal, giving Russell Wilson new offensive weapon

Greg Olsen has found a new home. On Tuesday, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones confirmed a report that the former Panthers tight end will sign a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Olsen, who will receive $5.5 million guaranteed, strongly considered signing with the Bills and Redskins but ultimately decided that the prospect of playing with Russell Wilson was too good to pass up.

The 31st overall pick in the 2007 draft, Olsen developed into a quality starting tight end with the Bears, helping Chicago advance to the NFC Championship Game during his final season with the team. Olsen had even more success with the Panthers, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2014-16. Olsen played a pivotal role in the Panthers' run of three straight NFC South division titles from 2011-13. He was also a big part of the Panthers' 2015 team that went 15-1 during the regular season before defeating the Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game.

After missing a combined 16 games during the 2017 and '18 seasons, Olsen, who will turn 35 in March, played in 14 games last season, catching 52 of 82 targets for 597 yards and two touchdowns. In 13 seasons, Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns. He is third all-time in Panthers history in receptions (524) and receiving yards (6,463) and fourth in touchdown receptions (39).

The Seahawks are coming off an 11-5 season that saw them defeat the Eagles in the wild-card round before falling to the Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Seattle dealt with several injuries last season that included losing starting tight end Will Dissly for the season after six games. Jacob Hollister led Seahawks tight ends with 41 receptions for 349 yards last season.

Wilson, who was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season, is coming off arguably the best year of his career. Last year, the 31-year-old signal caller threw for a career-high 4,110 yards with 31 touchdowns while completing 66.1% of his passes.