Hall of Famer Warren Moon facing lewd allegations in sexual harassment lawsuit

A woman in California has made some serious allegations against Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon in a lawsuit that was filed on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed by a 32-year-old woman named Wendy Haskell, alleges that Moon sexually harassed her on multiple occasions after she was hired in July to work for his company, Sports 1 Marketing.

In the lawsuit, which was first reported by the Washington Post, Haskell alleges that Moon grabbed her crotch on at least one occasion and on another occasion, she says that the former Houston Oilers quarterback slipped a drug into her drink and then took her bathing suit top off while the two were visiting Mexico in October.

Haskell has asked for a jury trial against Moon, who currently works for the Seahawks' official radio network.

The full lawsuit, which was obtained by USA Today, made multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Moon. According to Haskell, she was required to share a room and sleep in the same bed as Moon on all business trips. Haskell also added that she was required to provide Moon with "unfettered access" to the bathroom anytime she wanted to shower while on a business trip. The lawsuit also states that she was required to wear thongs and "skimpy lingerie" anytime she was in a hotel room with Moon.

According to the lawsuit, Haskell complained about the job requirements on multiple occasions, but was told by Moon that if she didn't want to do what was asked of her, then he'd "find someone else who was" willing.

Apparently, Moon also told Haskell that her employment depended on her accepting "Moon's lascivious behavior."

Haskell's attorney, Diana L. Fitzgerald, told the Washington Post that her client didn't report anything to police at the time because she was probably "scared."

"She was expecting to further her career in the sports marketing industry," Fitzgerald said. "She had no idea that her job duties were going to involve that kind of perverse protocol."

Moon is the president of Sports 1 Marketing, a company the he co-founded in 2010.

The former NFL quarterback is in his 13th season as a member of the Seahawks' radio team. Before that, he spent 17 seasons in the NFL with the Oilers, Vikings, Chiefs and Seahawks. The 61-year-old was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.