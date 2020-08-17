Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: New York Giants ( 2:40 )

The New York Giants are becoming New England Patriots South. Okay, let's not go that far (yet), but head coach Joe Judge brought a few Bill Belichick rituals with him to his first full-padded practice with the Giants.

The Giants didn't have any names on their practice jerseys, which Belichick has orchestrated for two decades. This is certainly a change of pace in New York, but also what the Giants expected out of Judge -- who served under Belichick for eight seasons as a special teams coach.

"We should know who we are by the way they carry themselves," Judge said to reporters Monday, via NFL Network's Kim Jones. "It's important to know the person across from you by the way they move."

Giants players appeared to have bought into the change, as Saquon Barkley told WFAN's Madelyn Burke "it forces you to get to know your teammates." Another change Judge has made to Giants camp are the players -- and coaches -- running laps when the team makes a mistake during practice.

"I used to think I was a detailed guy, but now I've got to be even more detailed with the way we're being coached," Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "We want to be a detailed team. It's the little things that matter. It comes with the territory."

Judge is preaching accountability toward his players as he attempts to change the losing mentality that has plagued the franchise. The Giants have won just nine games over the past two seasons and are just 12-36 over the last three years -- the worst record in the NFL.

New York has a losing record in six of the last seven seasons and hasn't won a playoff game since capturing Super Bowl XLVI in the 2011 season. Sterling Shepard has experienced enough losing for an entire career in his four seasons in New York, so any change is good.

Even if he hasn't run laps during football practice since middle school.

"I think it's going to take everybody buying in," Shepard said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "If we're going to be the team we want to be, we have to buy into what Judge has in store for us. Don't make mistakes. That's how to get out of it."