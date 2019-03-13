Here's what Odell Beckham thinks of his NFL future after Giants surprisingly trade him to the Browns

After Odell Beckham was shockingly traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, one person we didn't really hear from was Odell Beckham.

There were reactions from fans, media and NFL players alike, but not a peep from the receiver.

Although Beckham is usually pretty active on social media, he didn't send out a tweet or even put up a new Instagram picture after the trade went down. The only reaction we got from Beckham came from two short, non-televised phone interviews he did with two different reporters.

Just talked to Odell Beckham Jr, who said he had a “brief” convo w/Dave Gettleman. “At this point I have no idea what to think. I’m trying to process it right now.” Said leaving #NYG is “bittersweet, but it is what it is. It’s life.” — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Just got off the phone w/ OBJ. Odell Beckham told me after he & I discussed what I heard about #Browns trade talk that Jarvis Landry called him & said t/ GM & the HC want you bad. Next thing you know, OBJ said Dave Gettleman called him and said "I am trading you to the #Browns." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019

Basically, those two interviews let us know Beckham was alive, but other than that, we didn't get much insight into how he felt about the trade. However, that all changed on Wednesday when the Browns and Giants made the deal official.

In the announcement, Beckham sounded pretty ecstatic about the chance to play for the Browns, which should basically excite everyone in Cleveland.

"The Browns are an organization that is moving forward and it's exciting to be a part of something special that is in the process of being built," Beckham said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us but I really feel like it's time for the Browns to come together, start winning a lot games and I'm grateful to be a part of that going forward."

Beckham also mentioned that he's visited Cleveland multiple times to watch LeBron James in the NBA playoffs, and he wants to see that kind of atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium for the Browns.

"I've already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some playoff games at The Q," Beckham said. "Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me and it's going to be great to join Baker (Mayfield) and Jarvis [Landry] on this team."

One thing Beckham didn't do was take any shots at the team that traded him.

"I will always appreciate the opportunity the Giants granted me and I'm thankful to them along with the fans and people in that city for supporting me," Beckham said.

Beckham was in Europe when the trade happened on Tuesday night, which might explain why we didn't hear from him. By the time he woke up Wednesday morning, he made sure to let everyone know how excited he was to be with the Browns.

"Dawgs gotta eat," the receiver wrote in the caption to the photo below.

The only person more excited than Beckham about the trade might have been Browns general manager John Dorsey.

"He's probably if not the one, one or two best receivers in the National Football League," Dorsey said. "Very rarely do you get a chance to acquire a player of this magnitude. He's at a relatively young age. He's got a lot of football left in him. Great hands, great work ethic, committed, competitive, he really wants to be great. And that's all you can ask for."

Since the Browns have a new coach this year, that means they'll be one of the first teams allowed to take part in offseason training, which means Beckham will be allowed to train with the Browns beginning in early April.