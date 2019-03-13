Odell Beckham trade: Browns' shocking deal with Giants leaves fans on Twitter stunned
No one saw this coming
Although there had been rumors over the past month that the Giants might be open to trading Odell Beckham, no one was really ready for the stunner that happened on Tuesday.
In one of the most shocking offseason trades in recent NFL history, the Giants sent Beckham to the Browns in exchange for two draft picks (a first-rounder and third-rounder) along with safety Jabrill Peppers.
As you can imagine, the Odell trade sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially on Twitter, where emotions ranged from "Wait, what just happened" to "John Dorsey is a genius" to "I hope Dave Gettleman gets fired in the next three hours."
So how crazy did things get on Twitter?
Let's take a look, starting with some very confused NFL players.
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee also tweeted out a warning to all the kicking nets in Cleveland, which was very noble.
Besides NFL players, we also saw some reaction from many devastated Giants fan. I would try to put into words how devastated they are over this trade, but I think it will be easier if I just let them do it.
The anger at Gettleman is real.
We could post more tweets, but most of them involve words that aren't appropriate for our website. Oh, wait, we have one more Giants tweet. This one comes from the Giants themselves.
I guess I can see why Giants fans are mad.
In Gettleman's defense though, there was one guy on the internet who did like the trade.
As for Browns fans, they were ecstatic after the trade. And by ecstatic, I mean they all think that Cleveland might win a Super Bowl this year.
Of course, the big winner in all of this is probably Dorsey, who is now the most popular man in Cleveland.
The one thing to keep in mind is that the trade won't become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For more on the shocking deal, be sure to click here.
