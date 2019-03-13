Odell Beckham trade: Browns' shocking deal with Giants leaves fans on Twitter stunned

Although there had been rumors over the past month that the Giants might be open to trading Odell Beckham, no one was really ready for the stunner that happened on Tuesday.

In one of the most shocking offseason trades in recent NFL history, the Giants sent Beckham to the Browns in exchange for two draft picks (a first-rounder and third-rounder) along with safety Jabrill Peppers.

As you can imagine, the Odell trade sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially on Twitter, where emotions ranged from "Wait, what just happened" to "John Dorsey is a genius" to "I hope Dave Gettleman gets fired in the next three hours."

So how crazy did things get on Twitter?

Let's take a look, starting with some very confused NFL players.

WHAT IS GOING ON — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2019

WOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED? 🤯 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 13, 2019

I can’t even say what I wanna say... just wow! This a crazy business — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019

The whole New York Giants fan base just switched to Cleveland.... Smh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 13, 2019

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee also tweeted out a warning to all the kicking nets in Cleveland, which was very noble.

Kicking nets in Cleveland getting ready for war pic.twitter.com/otiuURlivX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2019

Besides NFL players, we also saw some reaction from many devastated Giants fan. I would try to put into words how devastated they are over this trade, but I think it will be easier if I just let them do it.

The anger at Gettleman is real.

Got a text from a Giants fan friend asking how he could buy a Gettleman jersey just so he could then burn a Gettleman jersey, if you’re wondering how they’re taking it. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 13, 2019

No one has ever betrayed me like Dave Gettleman — Alyssa Rose (@AlyssaRose) March 13, 2019

i know hate a strong word... so i need a stronger word to describe how i feel bout Dave Gettleman. Smh. — Andy (@andyrivera_23) March 13, 2019

Dave Gettleman. I sincerely hate you with everything that keeps me alive — Marky (@Markabram_) March 13, 2019

We could post more tweets, but most of them involve words that aren't appropriate for our website. Oh, wait, we have one more Giants tweet. This one comes from the Giants themselves.

Gettleman: We didn’t sign Odell to trade him. — New York Giants (@Giants) January 2, 2019

I guess I can see why Giants fans are mad.

Now is the time to check in with all your #Giants fans friends. Tell them you are here for them. Support them. Hold them up during this difficult time. #OdellBeckhamJr #cowboysnation 😂 https://t.co/137Wl8NBMg — Chrystal Stone (@chrystalstone_) March 13, 2019

In Gettleman's defense though, there was one guy on the internet who did like the trade.

Not gonna lie, as much as I hate it because I love OBJ, its a pretty good trade. So long as they take care of the draft. But I think Gettleman is going to get crucified by hardcore NY fans regardless. Kinda sucks. Oh well. Thats football! — Jacob Vargo (@jacob_vargo) March 13, 2019

As for Browns fans, they were ecstatic after the trade. And by ecstatic, I mean they all think that Cleveland might win a Super Bowl this year.

Browns is a super bowl contending team now 🔥👀🏈 #Browns pic.twitter.com/whZ9mQV46f — Zay🍫⚡️ (@Pryor_Away5) March 13, 2019

People acting like the #Browns are gonna win a Super Bowl now. So ignorant. It’s going to be Super Bowls* 😳 — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) March 13, 2019

Browns going to the super bowl — Dawson Mundt (@DawstheBoss47) March 13, 2019

Just put $500 on the Browns to win the super bowl — Brian Kinsley (@rangrfan95) March 13, 2019

Of course, the big winner in all of this is probably Dorsey, who is now the most popular man in Cleveland.

Dorsey the GOAT! — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 13, 2019

I love John Dorsey in a way a person should only love their family. Welcome to the Land, OBJ! #Browns — Josh Surgener (@jlsurge) March 13, 2019

I'm about to get a dog just so I can name it John Dorsey and love it with all of my being — evan (@evanonthenet) March 13, 2019

The one thing to keep in mind is that the trade won't become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For more on the shocking deal, be sure to click here.