Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Bill Belichick is in favor of the NFL and the NCAA sharing the same rules ( 2:16 )

It's been well documented that Tom Brady paid Patriots owner Robert Kraft a visit back in mid-March to inform him that he wouldn't be re-signing with New England. Both Brady and Kraft have since publically talked about how emotional that meeting was, which essentially was the final mark of their twenty-year relationship that resulted in six Super Bowl titles. Now, we're getting a bit more of a peek into their actions that night, specifically with Kraft, in an excerpt from the upcoming book, "The Dynasty" by Jeff Benedict, that is billed as the definitive book on the Patriots' historic run.

As Benedict reports, Brady arrived at Kraft's home to tell him that he was moving on. The two then phoned Jonathan Kraft, who was in Aspen at the time, and head coach Bill Belichick to inform them as well. Brady and Kraft were said to be in tears as they came to the end of this road together and all four of those pillars to New England's dynasty handled the news well. As Brady departed the home, Benedict writes, Kraft watched until the last moment, sat in his home, and crafted a text message to his now-former quarterback.

Here's the excerpt from "The Dynasty" that includes Kraft's text to Brady, via Peter King's Football Morning in America:

Alone in the doorway, Kraft waved as Brady's taillights disappeared in the darkness. Thirty minutes later, sitting alone in his house, Kraft texted Brady: "Love you more than you know for being so classy in everything you do. Your parents should be so proud. I love them for creating you. You are truly one of a kind."

In the immediate aftermath of Brady's decision to leave the Patriots, Kraft did highlight that their meeting "was really a positive, loving moment" and that he loves Brady like a son. After all, Brady did grow up right before Kraft's eyes, coming to New England as a single 23-year-old quarterback and leaving as a married father with three children in his early 40s, who is now considered to be the greatest quarterback of all-time.

"I called Mr. Kraft and I went over to his house," Brady told radio legend Howard Stern back in April of that meeting with Kraft. "I went over and I just said, 'Look, I just want to say how much I love you and I appreciate what we've done together and I know that we're not going to continue together, but thank you. Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.' "

Brady and the Patriots appear to have left on as good of terms as humanly possible, but with the regular season now just days away, both parties will try to carve out a new chapter of their legacy without one another. The ending to both of those stories will be fascinating to watch unfold.