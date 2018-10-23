Here's why the Amari Cooper trade to the Cowboys may not be as lopsided as everyone thinks it is

Monday was a busy day in the NFL, with the Cardinals' Patrick Peterson apparently asking for a trade and the Raiders and Cowboys swinging a huge trade. Dallas traded a first-round pick to the Raiders to pick up wide receiver Amari Cooper, which gives the Raiders three 2019 draft picks and gives the Cowboys a much-needed playmaker at wide receiver who may benefit from a change of scenery.

While things are certainly grim for the Raiders this year, the Cowboys are by no means out of the NFC East race. They're 3-4, tied with the Eagles and chasing the 4-2 Redskins. Perhaps Cooper isn't everything the Cowboys need to make waves, but he could be a step in the right direction. The Raiders, meanwhile, are clearly thinking about securing their future, and Cooper for a first-rounder definitely does that.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about the deal from both perspectives. They believe that both sides can end up benefiting from the trade, and they also delve into what the trade means about Jason Garrett and Jon Gruden, two coaches who have been met with tons of criticism so far this season.

