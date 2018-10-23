Here's why the Amari Cooper trade to the Cowboys may not be as lopsided as everyone thinks it is
Breaking down what the trade says about Jason Garrett and Jon Gruden
Monday was a busy day in the NFL, with the Cardinals' Patrick Peterson apparently asking for a trade and the Raiders and Cowboys swinging a huge trade. Dallas traded a first-round pick to the Raiders to pick up wide receiver Amari Cooper, which gives the Raiders three 2019 draft picks and gives the Cowboys a much-needed playmaker at wide receiver who may benefit from a change of scenery.
While things are certainly grim for the Raiders this year, the Cowboys are by no means out of the NFC East race. They're 3-4, tied with the Eagles and chasing the 4-2 Redskins. Perhaps Cooper isn't everything the Cowboys need to make waves, but he could be a step in the right direction. The Raiders, meanwhile, are clearly thinking about securing their future, and Cooper for a first-rounder definitely does that.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by David Samson to talk about the deal from both perspectives. They believe that both sides can end up benefiting from the trade, and they also delve into what the trade means about Jason Garrett and Jon Gruden, two coaches who have been met with tons of criticism so far this season.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Falcons hang on against lifeless Giants
The Falcons handled the Giants at home in one of the sloppiest games of the season
-
Week 7 Grades: Lions get an 'A'
Here are the Week 7 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Falcons vs. Giants odds, top MNF picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Matt Ryan and the Falcons
-
Who Raiders may target with RD1 picks
A detailed look at the prospects the Raiders might (and should) target with their 2019 first-round...
-
Cowboys deal first-round pick for Cooper
The Cowboys added the wide receiver, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2013, as Oakland continues...
-
Raiders put Marshawn Lynch on IR
Lynch suffered a groin injury and it had previously been reported he'd be out for at least...