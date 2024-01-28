Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Regular Season Records: Kansas City 11-6, Baltimore 13-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $154.00

What to Know

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will fight it out against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC playoff contest at 3:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The pair have allowed few points on average, (the Ravens: 16.1, the Chiefs: 17.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

After a disappointing ten points in their last match, Baltimore made sure to put some points up on the board against Houston last Saturday. The Ravens blew past the Texans 34-10. The over/under was set at 44 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Lamar Jackson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Ravens as he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, and also threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Kansas City entered their tilt with Buffalo with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Chiefs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 victory over the Bills on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Chiefs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.9% of his passes. The Chiefs also relied on Harrison Butker, whose 47-yard boot in the first quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Baltimore is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Kansas City, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Looking ahead, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Ravens in mind: they have a solid 12-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Baltimore.