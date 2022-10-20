Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Arizona

Current Records: New Orleans 2-3; Arizona 2-4

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the New Orleans Saints will be on the road. They will square off against the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Saints were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. New Orleans didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 30-26 to Cincinnati. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got scores from WR Tre'Quan Smith and WR Rashid Shaheed.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, falling 19-9.

Their defensive unit accumulated five sacks for a loss of 37 yards. Leading the way was ILB Zaven Collins and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Collins through six games.

New Orleans took their contest against the Cardinals when the teams previously met three seasons ago by a conclusive 31-9 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Saints since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.