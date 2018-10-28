How to watch Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bengals vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 4-3-1; Tampa Bay 3-3-1
What to Know
Tampa Bay will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Tampa Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Cleveland 26-23. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who accumulated 365 passing yards and picked up 55 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 10-45, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against Kansas City. Cincinnati were down by 10-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 4-3-1. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Cincinnati exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.78
Prediction
The Bengals are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Cincinnati are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Bengals slightly, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 8 NFL survivor, knockout picks
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 8 football survivor...
-
Saints vs. Vikings odds, SNF picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 times
-
Jags brawlers apparently not benched
Barry Church, DJ Hayden, Jarrod Wilson, and Ronnie Harrison were reportedly detained after...
-
D-Jax wants out of Tampa
Jackson has been a disappointment in Tampa and has been working behind Chris Godwin lately
-
Best Bets: Chiefs, Steelers roll at home
The Broncos and Browns shouldn't scare good teams playing at home, but can the Packers hang...
-
Week 8 Best Bets: Trust Raiders, Browns
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 8