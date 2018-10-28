How to watch Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 4-3-1; Tampa Bay 3-3-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Tampa Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Cleveland 26-23. Among those leading the charge for Tampa Bay was Jameis Winston, who accumulated 365 passing yards and picked up 55 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 10-45, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against Kansas City. Cincinnati were down by 10-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 4-3-1. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Cincinnati exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.78

Prediction

The Bengals are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Cincinnati are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Bengals slightly, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.