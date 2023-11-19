Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Minnesota 6-4, Denver 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Vikings comes in on five and the Broncos on three.

Last Sunday, the Vikings were able to grind out a solid win over the Saints, taking the game 27-19.

Joshua Dobbs was the offensive standout of the game as he threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. T.J. Hockenson was another key contributor, picking up 134 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Denver made the experts look like fools on Monday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Buffalo. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bills 24-22. 24 seems to be a good number for Denver as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Javonte Williams and Russell Wilson were among the main playmakers for the Broncos as the former gained 110 total yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.8% of his passes. Wil Lutz did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals.

Minnesota has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for Denver, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off as just a 2-point favorite. The Vikings might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Denver and Minnesota both have 1 win in their last 2 games.