How to watch Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: Oakland 1-7; L.A. Chargers 6-2

What to Know

The Chargers will square off against Oakland at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Oakland are stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Last week, the Chargers had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 25-17 win over Seattle. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (19) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Oakland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 3-34 punch to the gut against San Francisco. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Oakland were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

The Chargers's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-7. In the Chargers's victory, Melvin Gordon rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries and Philip Rivers passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Oakland have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday at 5:05 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.95

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 1-6-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they are 4-4-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oakland have won 4 out of their last 7 games against L.A. Chargers.