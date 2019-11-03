How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Seattle (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Tampa Bay 2-5
What to Know
Seattle will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Seattle will be seeking to avenge the 14-5 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2016.
The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-23 to Tennessee. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Mike Evans, who caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two TDs. QB Jameis Winston's longest connection was to Evans for 46 yards in the second quarter. Evans has never finished with more yards this season.
Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Seattle's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle enters the contest with only one interception, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, Tampa Bay are stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the league, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $93.00
Odds
The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2016 - Tampa Bay 14 vs. Seattle 5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline