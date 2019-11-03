How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Tampa Bay 2-5

What to Know

Seattle will be playing at home against Tampa Bay at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Seattle will be seeking to avenge the 14-5 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2016.

The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (24) and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-23 to Tennessee. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Mike Evans, who caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two TDs. QB Jameis Winston's longest connection was to Evans for 46 yards in the second quarter. Evans has never finished with more yards this season.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle enters the contest with only one interception, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, Tampa Bay are stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the league, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $93.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.