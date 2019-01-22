Impending free agent Cole Beasley blasts Cowboys front office for his lack of involvement in offense

The Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan after their season ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but receiver Cole Beasley is here to tell you that the distribution of targets in the passing game might not change all that much. According to Beasley, the front office dictates the target share.

On Tuesday, Beasley, an impending free agent, blasted the Cowboys' front office for his lack of involvement in the offense, saying on Twitter that "the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven't been a huge priority in that regard." He added that he cares more about "utilization" than money.

Utilization is more important than money. https://t.co/qP8XoR6uBu — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019 Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned. https://t.co/ioih9BJJv1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

Oddly enough, Beasley is actually coming off one of the best seasons of his career. In 16 games, he caught 65 of 87 targets for 672 yards and three touchdowns, which seems like a perfectly fine statline for Beasley. Only his 2016 season, when he caught 75 of 98 targets for 833 yards and five touchdowns, tops his 2018 season in terms of statistics. This past season was also a huge improvement from his 36-catch, 314-yard, and four-touchdown campaign a season ago.

And his 87 targets this season ranked second on the team behind only Ezekiel Elliott. After the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper, Beasley averaged 4.9 targets per game. Before they traded for Cooper, he averaged 6.1 targets per game. But that makes complete and total sense. Cooper, a WR1, joined an offense lacking a WR1. Of course he was going to hog the target share.

Even though Beasley made it clear that the tweets above were not breakup tweets, it might not help his chances of landing a lucrative new contract with the Cowboys.

Doesn’t mean I’m gone. I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game. https://t.co/zImZKxkAvD — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

If he does leave, he should have suitors. Take a look at the list of unrestricted free agent wide receivers hitting the market this offseason. It's not a great list -- not counting Larry Fitzgerald, who probably won't leave Arizona at this stage in his career, or Antonio Brown, who would need to be moved via trade. Beasley's not a star, but he's been a solid contributor on a run-heavy offense that has used an antiquated approach on offense. It's not difficult to envision Beasley having a 2016 type of season in the right system.

While Beasley said money doesn't matter as much to him as involvement, it's worth noting that he will turn 30 this spring. The next contract he signs might end up being the biggest contract of his career.