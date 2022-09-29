Week 3 of the NFL season produced a few of the strangest plays that football fans have probably ever seen. One of which was the infamous "butt punt" in which Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morestead kicked the ball right into the rear end of his blocker and the ball ricocheted out of the back of the end zone for a Buffalo Bills safety.

After being initially scored as a blocked punt by the Bills defense, the play is now being officially scored as a punt for a loss of one yard by Morestead, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While it may not seem like a big deal on the stat sheet, this could have big ramifications from a fantasy football standpoint.

Many fantasy football leagues still roster defenses and the Bills were among the top ranked units entering the 2022 season. With that in mind, it's safe to assume that many fantasy managers started the Bills in their lineups last week because it's probably too early in the season to drop a defense just based on a rough matchup.

In the majority of fantasy football leagues, defense/special teams units are awarded two points for a blocked punt and two points for a safety. Now we're talking about a big change considering that a fantasy manager is losing two points due to Morstead just being credited with a negative one-yard punt rather than the Bills registering a blocked punt. Obviously, the Bills defense/special teams unit is still getting credit for the safety.

There are often many fantasy football matchups that are decided by just a few points on a weekly basis. The Bills losing four points could lead to there being quite a few unhappy managers that thought they were firmly in the win column in Week 3 and now find themselves on the losing end in their leagues.