Good morning to everyone but especially to...

LAMAR JACKSON...

Lamar Jackson bet on himself by not signing an extension this offseason. He's making good on that bet in extraordinary, historic fashion after another incredible performance in the Ravens' 37-26 win over the Patriots.

First, the Week 3 stats: 218 passing yards, four touchdown passes, one interception; 107 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Jackson is the first player to have multiple games of three passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in a season ... and he's done it in each of the last two weeks.

This was Jackson's seventh career game with at least 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, most in NFL history (and more than double anyone else). He's 25 years old.

Jackson currently leads the NFL in passer rating (119.0) and passing touchdowns (10).

Our NFL expert Cody Benjamin named Jackson the Week 3 AFC MVP in his Sunday Scramble, and the Ravens earned an A- in our weekly grades.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

There's one 3-0 team in the AFC, and it's probably not the one you would have guessed before the season started: The Dolphins remain perfect after a 21-19 win over Buffalo that included a little bit of everything.

Miami has shown the ability to win in a variety of ways. In Week 1, it was a dominant defense. In Week 2, Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns in a shootout. In Week 3, it was a bit of both: Tagovailoa making some big throws and the defense coming up with timely stops. That's a recipe for success.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for...

THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Every good team has games that, at the end of the season, you look back on and wonder what happened. The Chargers will hope Sunday's 38-10 blowout loss to the Jaguars was just that, rather than the start of a more concerning trend.

The Jaguars are showing they're nothing to scoff at -- our NFL expert Jeff Kerr says they're the best team in the AFC South -- but this is still a bad loss for the Chargers. They're currently last in the NFL in yards per rush, meaning an already banged-up Herbert has to carry the load even more. Not helping matters is that the star-studded defense fell flat.

Not so honorable mentions

U.S. dominates for ninth straight Presidents Cup win ⛳

Things got closer than expected -- but never truly close -- as the United States romped to its ninth straight Presidents Cup, beating the International team 17.5-12.5. Xander Schauffele provided the Cup-clinching win, beating Corey Conners 1-up to give the U.S. the requisite 15.5 points. The International team had 9.5 at the time.

Here were some highlights:

Jordan Spieth went 5-0-0, becoming just the sixth player in Presidents Cup history to accomplish the feat.

went 5-0-0, becoming just the sixth player in Presidents Cup history to accomplish the feat. The Spieth/Justin Thomas pairing went 4-0-0 as a team.

as a team. Max Homa , in his U.S. team debut, went 4-0-0.

, in his U.S. team debut, went 4-0-0. Trailing 8-2 after the first two days, the International team rallied to make it 11-7 entering Sunday, with 20-year-old Tom Kim emerging as a star

It may not have been particularly close, but the joy of team golf was very much on display... and will continue to be in the future, writes golf expert Kyle Porter.

Two top-10 teams fall, two survive thrillers in wild CFB Saturday 🏈

College football never disappoints. Two top-10 teams lost Saturday and two top-10 teams needed late rallies to survive. Here's a roundup of what you might've missed:

This type of week-to-week unpredictability is what makes college football so fun. Nine days ago, Kansas State lost to Tulane, and Middle Tennessee lost to James Madison.

Anyway, here's the top 10 of the newest AP Poll:

1. Georgia (prev: 1)

2. Alabama (prev: 2)

3. Ohio State (prev: 3)

4. Michigan (prev: 4)

5. Clemson (prev: 5)

6. USC (prev: 7)

7. Kentucky (prev: 8)

8. Tennessee (prev: 11)

9. Oklahoma State (prev: 9)

10. NC State (prev: 12)

As for everything else from the weekend:

Aaron Judge watch: Wait for No. 61 continues after rain-shortened game ⚾

The wait for Aaron Judge's much-anticipated 61st home run got a little longer -- and a lot wetter -- after a rain-shortened 2-0 win for the Yankees over the Red Sox on Sunday night. Roger Maris' 61 homers in 1961 remains the AL single-season record... for now.

Judge went 1 for 2 with a walk and was due up next before the game ended prematurely .

. He's now gone five straight games without a home run .

. Could today be the day? Judge is 8 for 22 with three home runs in his career against today's starter for the Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman.

What we're watching Monday 📺

🏈 Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN