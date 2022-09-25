The Colts entered Week 3 as one of the biggest disappointments of the AFC, fresh off a shutout loss to the rival Jaguars. On Sunday, they were one of the biggest surprises. Faced with a potential 0-2-1 start and facing the unbeaten Chiefs, Indianapolis instead rode its defense over Patrick Mahomes and Co. in a 20-17 upset.

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, whose three interceptions in Week 2 underscored the club's ugly start to 2022, opened Sunday's matchup unable to move Indy down the field. Immediately afterward, however, Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled the ensuing punt, setting the tone for a sloppy afternoon from a typically seamless Kansas City offense.

Mahomes did guide the Chiefs to a 14-10 lead ahead of halftime, but in between a visible disagreement with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the star QB oversaw a group that went just 3 of 10 on third downs. Ryan had his own issues, absorbing five sacks and fumbling twice in a stingy defensive battle, but hit Michael Pittman Jr. eight times and notably found rookie tight end Jelani Woods on a pair of touchdown throws, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds left.

Woods' second TD capped a 76-yard drive that served as maybe the best display from the Colts offense this year.

Miscues were the name of the game throughout Sunday's affair, and the Colts simply made fewer, with safety Rodney McLeod intercepting Mahomes on a last-drive throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster to seal Indy's low-scoring upset. The Chiefs totaled just 58 rushing yards against Gus Bradley's front, which saw Yannick Ngakoue down Mahomes in the pocket, and also had a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that negated a late sack from Chris Jones.