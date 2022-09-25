The Dolphins take over first place in the AFC East after edging the Bills on Sunday to improve to 3-0, but they weren't content just winning another game in Week 3; they also provided one of the most unusually entertaining plays of the season. Up four points with just 1:37 left in the divisional showdown, Miami punted from its own end zone, only to have Thomas Morstead's kick bounce directly off the rear end of teammate Trent Sherfield, giving Buffalo a two-point safety and the rest of the NFL a good laugh.

Sherfield, a former 49ers wide receiver serving as the punt protector on the play, wasn't pressured into Morstead. The spacing between he and the punter was simply so tight in the end zone that Morstead's kick ricocheted right off Sherfield's bottom, into the air and out of the back of the end zone. The punt followed a turnover on downs by the Bills, with the Dolphins gaining little while backed up to their own goal line, cutting Miami's lead from four to two points.

Mike McDaniel's upstart Dolphins ultimately held their ground to maintain the lead and upset Josh Allen and the Bills, but not after producing one of the rarest blunders in recent memory. No word on whether Sherfield will land on the Week 4 injury report due to rear-related soreness.