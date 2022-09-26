New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones departed Sunday's 37-26 Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury. In the hours since Jones' injury, it has been revealed to be a high ankle sprain that ESPN reports is severe and would cause many to have surgery. While Jones and the Patriots are still discussing his options and the best course of action going forward, he is likely to miss multiple games.

The Patriots are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday. If Jones cannot go -- which sounds likely at this juncture -- the veteran Brian Hoyer is set to take over at quarterback. The 36-year-old's last start came in Week 4 back in 2020, when he completed 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one interception in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones' injury occurred when Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell hit Jones high, and came down on the backside of his left leg. Jones' reaction was a frightening one, as he immediately knew something was wrong. Right after the hit, Jones got up on his right leg and hopped over to the sideline. According to the Boston Sports Journal, Jones was screaming in pain while he was carried down the stairs to the locker room.

Initial X-rays were negative, per reports, but the Patriots then feared Jones had suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in his ankle.

Jones struggled Sunday afternoon as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and one touchdown. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not give an update on his quarterback.