Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. The third-year quarterback passed for 297 yards but turned it over twice, finishing 25 of 45 with a touchdown.
Jacksonville's road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history. The Jags won in the Pacific time zone for the fourth time in 19 trips and beat the Bolts on the road for the first time in six tries.
Riley Patterson kicked three field goals as the Jaguars (2-1) went over the 30-point mark for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season. It also marks the first time since December of 2000 they have won consecutive games by at least 20 points.
The Chargers (1-2) had the ball for only 22 minutes and were held to 29 rushing yards. Besides Herbert being at less than full strength, they were missing center Corey Linsley, receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback JC Jackson. Two additional starters - linebacker Joey Bosa and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater - were injured during the game.
The Jaguars led 16-10 early in the third quarter and dominated from there. Robinson provided the knockout punch with a 50-yard TD run off left tackle on fourth-and-1 from the 50. It was the longest TD run of Robinson's career and his second-longest carry overall.
After the Chargers went three-and-out, Lawrence - who completed 28 of 39 passes - directed a 14-play, 60-yard drive that took 8:27 off the clock and was capped by a 4-yard pass to Christian Kirk. Evan Engram scored the 2-point conversion to make it 31-10 with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Lawrence completed his second three-TD game in the NFL with an 11-yard connection to Marvin Jones midway through the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter with 10 points coming off Chargers turnovers. After Patterson was good from 22 yards on the first play of the second quarter, the Jaguars quickly got the ball back when Devin Lloyd picked off a Herbert pass on a deflection and returned it 10 yards to the LA 5-yard line. Jacksonville extended its lead to 6-0 on Patterson's 23-yarder.
The Jaguars found the end zone on their next possession. Five plays after Foyesade Oluokun recovered a fumble by Herbert at the LA 28, Lawrence rolled left and found Zay Jones in the back of the end zone from 14 yards out.
GREAT COMPANY
Lawrence lost his first nine road starts since being the top overall pick in the 2021 draft. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning also lost his first nine road starts before winning in Week 3 of his second season (1999), 27-10 at the San Diego Chargers.
RARE HIGHLIGHT
Herbert played despite fractured rib cartilage that he suffered on a hit in the Sept. 15 game at Kansas City.
The third-year quarterback, who made his 35th consecutive regular-season start, was 3 of 7 for 27 yards and had two turnovers on the first four drives before leading the Chargers on their lone touchdown drive midway through the second quarter. Herbert was 7 of 8, for 70 yards on that series, including a 15-yard TD pass to Mike Williams.
Herbert reached 900 completions and 10,000 passing yards in the loss. He is the fastest in league history to reach the completion milestone.
INJURIES
Chargers: Bosa suffered a groin injury during the first quarter and did not return. ... Slater (bicep) went out in the second half.
UP NEXT
Jaguars: At Philadelphia (3-0) next Sunday. Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons and led them to a Super Bowl title in 2017.
Chargers: At Houston (0-2-1) next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|38:27
|21:33
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|413
|312
|Total Plays
|75
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|26
|Rush Attempts
|36
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|286
|Comp. - Att.
|28-39
|25-45
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|28
|47
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|286
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|28/39
|262
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|17
|100
|1
|50
|20
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|13
|45
|0
|9
|10
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
30
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|3
|7
|0
|6
|30
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
24
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|
E. Engram 17 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
24
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|11
|10
|85
|1
|16
|24
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|9
|6
|72
|1
|35
|19
|
M. Jones 11 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|7
|4
|33
|1
|11
|13
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|10
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|20
|
E. Engram 17 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Engram
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
12
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|3/3
|23
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|3
|6.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|25/45
|297
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Michel 20 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Michel
|5
|22
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|7
|0
|7
|13
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|4
|5
|0
|3
|12
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|2
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|9
|6
|99
|0
|45
|15
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
8
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|3
|2
|64
|0
|54
|8
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|8
|8
|48
|0
|12
|12
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|4
|3
|31
|0
|17
|6
|
G. Everett 7 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Everett
|6
|2
|25
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Williams 81 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Williams
|6
|1
|15
|1
|15
|8
|
S. Michel 20 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Michel
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|6
|0
|8
|2
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 OLB
|J. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
4
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|4
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|20.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 31 for 6 yards (M.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAC 31(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-A.Johnson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 31 - No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(14:08 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to LARC 44 for 20 yards (B.Callahan; D.James).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(13:26 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to LARC 40 for 4 yards (D.James).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 40(12:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 39 for 1 yard (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 39(12:17 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - JAC 39(12:13 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones [M.Fox].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 40(12:08 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 40 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 40(11:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 43 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - J.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 43(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (D.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 43(10:49 - 1st) J.Scott punts 42 yards to JAC 15 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 15(10:40 - 1st) T.Etienne left tackle to JAC 21 for 6 yards (J.Bosa - S.Joseph).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 21(10:01 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 26 for 5 yards (K.Murray).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(9:24 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Etienne to JAC 31 for 5 yards (J.Tillery).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 31(8:47 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 35 for 4 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 35(8:07 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 35 for no gain (O.Ogbonnia - D.James).
|Punt
4 & 1 - JAC 35(7:29 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 56 yards to LARC 9 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Carter to LARC 15 for 6 yards (D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(7:18 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to A.Ekeler to LARC 20 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LAC 20(6:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler. PENALTY on LARC-R.Slater - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 10(6:33 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LARC 24 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 24(5:58 - 1st) A.Ekeler right end pushed ob at LARC 24 for no gain (T.Herndon).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 24(5:22 - 1st) J.Scott punts 50 yards to JAC 26 - Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to JAC 33 for 7 yards (Z.Horvath).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 33(5:11 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 47 for 14 yards (A.Samuel; N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(4:44 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to LARC 45 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JAC 45(4:13 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 45(4:11 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson to LARC 41 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 41(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on JAC-C.Kirk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 46(3:07 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 46(3:01 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Agnew to LARC 29 for 17 yards (K.Murray; D.James). LARC-J.Bosa was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(2:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Robinson to LARC 24 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 24(1:58 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to LARC 11 for 13 yards (D.Tranquill; N.Adderley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 11(1:19 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to LARC 10 for 1 yard (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 10(0:42 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 10(0:39 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to LARC 4 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - JAC 4(15:00 - 2nd) R.Patterson 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 61 yards from JAC 35 to LARC 4. D.Carter to LARC 38 for 34 yards (A.Cisco). PENALTY on LARC-J.Kelley - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at LARC 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 9(14:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left intended for S.Michel INTERCEPTED by D.Lloyd (T.Campbell) at LARC 15. D.Lloyd to LARC 5 for 10 yards (G.Everett).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 5(14:41 - 2nd) Z.Jones right end pushed ob at LARC 5 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 5(14:04 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle [D.James].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 5(13:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (A.Samuel).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 5(13:55 - 2nd) R.Patterson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:52 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to LARC 33 for 8 yards (D.Smoot).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 33(13:16 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to LARC 39 for 6 yards (D.Williams - T.Herndon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 39(12:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|Fumble
3 & 10 - LAC 39(12:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 30 for -9 yards (D.Smoot). FUMBLES (D.Smoot) [D.Smoot] - RECOVERED by JAC-F.Oluokun at LARC 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(12:21 - 2nd) T.Etienne right guard to LARC 26 for 2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 26(11:43 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (D.James).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 26(11:39 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram ran ob at LARC 17 for 9 yards (M.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 17(11:09 - 2nd) T.Etienne left tackle to LARC 14 for 3 yards (K.Mack - D.James).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 14(10:30 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 29 for 4 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 29(9:48 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to Z.Horvath (T.Walker) [F.Oluokun].
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 29(9:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter pushed ob at LARC 46 for 17 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 46(9:15 - 2nd) S.Michel up the middle to LARC 46 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 46(8:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at JAC 43 for 11 yards (T.Herndon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(8:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to JAC 34 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 34(7:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to D.Carter to JAC 26 for 8 yards (D.Williams - R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(6:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at JAC 15 for 11 yards (D.Williams).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(6:16 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(6:10 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 30 for 5 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 30(5:35 - 2nd) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 30 for no gain (S.Joseph; K.Van Noy).
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(4:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to JAC 44 for 14 yards (A.Samuel).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 44(4:12 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep right to C.Kirk pushed ob at LARC 21 for 35 yards (N.Adderley). Penalty on LARC-A.Gilman - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(3:46 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to J.Robinson pushed ob at LARC 14 for 7 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 14(3:13 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 13 for 1 yard (D.Tranquill).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 13(2:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to LARC 10 for 3 yards (M.Davis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 10(2:00 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to LARC 11 for -1 yards (M.Davis; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 11(1:21 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to E.Engram (D.Tranquill).
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 11(1:15 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles up the middle to LARC 5 for 6 yards (D.James).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 5(1:04 - 2nd) R.Patterson 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:02 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 37 for 12 yards (D.Lloyd; T.Walker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 37(0:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-T.Pipkins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - LAC 32(0:38 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 36 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 36(0:30 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAC 36(0:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAC 36(0:23 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 41 yards to JAC 23 - Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to JAC 21 for -2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 31 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd - A.Cisco). PENALTY on LARC-T.McKitty - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - LAC 17(14:48 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - LAC 17(14:41 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 20 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun - T.Walker).
|+54 YD
3 & 15 - LAC 20(14:00 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to J.Guyton to JAC 26 for 54 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(13:30 - 3rd) S.Michel left end to JAC 24 for 2 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 24(12:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to JAC 7 for 17 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 7(12:11 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right. LARC-R.Slater was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 7(12:05 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 7(11:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 7(11:54 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(11:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 41 for 16 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(11:16 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to J.Hasty.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 41(11:12 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk ran ob at 50 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 50(10:54 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|+50 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 50(10:47 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:38 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 25(10:33 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer [J.Allen].
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 25(10:28 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to LARC 31 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 31(9:56 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 42 yards to JAC 27 - Center-J.Harris. J.Agnew to JAC 40 for 13 yards (C.Rumph; J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(9:42 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 42 for 2 yards (J.Tillery - S.Joseph).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 42(9:08 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to LARC 49 for 9 yards (A.Samuel - N.Adderley).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 49(8:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-K.Van Noy - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 49 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - JAC 44(8:21 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LARC 45 for -1 yards (K.Murray).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 45(7:40 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LARC 39 for 6 yards (K.Mack). LARC-K.Murray was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(7:11 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to LARC 34 for 5 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 34(6:33 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to LARC 28 for 6 yards (A.Samuel).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(5:58 - 3rd) T.Etienne left guard to LARC 30 for -2 yards (S.Joseph).
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 30(5:16 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to Z.Jones to LARC 15 for 15 yards (D.James - M.Davis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 15(4:40 - 3rd) Direct snap to T.Etienne. T.Etienne left tackle to LARC 6 for 9 yards (D.Tranquill - B.Callahan).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 6(3:59 - 3rd) E.Engram up the middle to LARC 6 for no gain (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 6(3:18 - 3rd) J.Robinson right guard to LARC 6 for no gain (S.Joseph).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - JAC 6(2:40 - 3rd) T.Lawrence up the middle to LARC 4 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill; D.James).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 4(1:55 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to LARC 4 for no gain (O.Ogbonnia - C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 4(1:18 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:15 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Lawrence pass to E.Engram is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:15 - 3rd) S.Michel left tackle to LARC 31 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31(0:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on LARC-S.Norton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 21(0:52 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LARC 28 for 7 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+45 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 28(0:29 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer pushed ob at JAC 27 for 45 yards (T.Campbell) [J.Allen].
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(15:00 - 4th) D.Carter right end to JAC 32 for -5 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAC 32(14:21 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LAC 32(14:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. Penalty on LARC-S.Norton - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - LAC 32(14:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(14:04 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to JAC 38 for 6 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 38(13:30 - 4th) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 39 for 1 yard (K.Mack).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - JAC 39(12:46 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 42 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 42(12:03 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 42 for no gain (A.Johnson; K.Mack).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 42(11:26 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to JAC 46 for 4 yards (M.Davis).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 46(10:47 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to LARC 46 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(10:06 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to 50 for -4 yards (S.Joseph).
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - JAC 50(9:27 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to LARC 42 for 8 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 42(8:41 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to LARC 26 for 16 yards (B.Callahan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(7:53 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to LARC 18 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 18(7:06 - 4th) T.Etienne left end to LARC 9 for 9 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 9(6:22 - 4th) T.Etienne right guard to LARC 10 for -1 yards (O.Ogbonnia).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 10(5:40 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to LARC 11 for -1 yards (B.Callahan).
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 11(4:59 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 4th) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 67 yards from JAC 35 to LARC -2. D.Carter to LARC 25 for 27 yards (T.Herndon; T.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(4:47 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LARC 29 for 4 yards (T.Campbell) [J.Allen].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 29(4:41 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer (D.Williams) [J.Allen].
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 29(4:37 - 4th) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at LARC 36 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(4:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 46 for 10 yards (A.Cisco - D.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 46(3:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to JAC 48 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 48(3:09 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to JAC 42 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(2:34 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to JAC 32 for 10 yards (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 32(2:00 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton (T.Herndon). LARC-J.Guyton was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 32(1:54 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to JAC 34 for -2 yards (A.Key - A.Cisco).
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - LAC 34(1:18 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at JAC 21 for 13 yards (T.Herndon).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 21(1:13 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer. PENALTY on JAC-F.Oluokun - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 16(1:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams (J.Allen).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 16(1:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Kelley to JAC 8 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 8(0:45 - 4th) J.Kelley left tackle to JAC 11 for -3 yards (A.Gotsis).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - LAC 11(0:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Carter.
