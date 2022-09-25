|
|
|CIN
|NYJ
Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday.
After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic or Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals. And they came out aggressive against the Jets, who fell flat after a stunning comeback win last week at Cleveland.
Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase.
Joe Flacco, who led the Jets' 13-point rally in the final 1:55 last Sunday, struggled against the Bengals in what will likely be his final start with the injured Zach Wilson expected to return next week. Wilson, who was injured in the preseason opener, is recovering from a bone bruise and arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
Flacco was 28 of 52 for 285 yards and two interceptions, and was under pressure all game. The fans at MetLife Stadium chanted a few times to play backup Mike White - who rallied the Jets to a 34-31 win over the Bengals last season.
Meanwhile, Burrow marched the Bengals (1-2) down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard opening drive, capped by Perine's 12-yard touchdown catch.
Burrow was 8 of 10 for 95 yards on the drive during which Cincinnati thought it got into the end zone two other times. Boyd had a 4-yard TD catch wiped out by a holding penalty on guard Cordell Volson. Two plays later, Tee Higgins' acrobatic catch was ruled - and upheld by video review - out of bounds in the end zone.
Greg Zuerlein's 50-yard field goal on the Jets' opening drive made it 7-3.
New York's defense got a takeaway when Chase fumbled after a 5-yard catch and C.J. Mosley recovered. The Jets (1-2) stalled, though, and settled for a 40-yarder by Zuerlein.
John Franklin-Myers made a costly mistake for New York when he was called for unnecessary roughness after landing on Burrow, whose third-down throw was incomplete. Given a new set of downs, the Bengals took advantage.
One play after rookie Sauce Gardner made a terrific play by knocking away a deep pass to Chase, Burrow threw to Boyd, who avoided a tackle by Jordan Whitehead and raced for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 14-6.
Another bad play from the Jets helped the Bengals get on the scoreboard again. Burrow completed a 45-yard pass to Higgins, who took a helmet to the head from Lamarcus Joyner, who was called for unnecessary roughness. It put Cincinnati at the New York 15, and McPherson booted a 22-yarder moments later.
The Jets' next possession was rough as rookie Garrett Wilson, who had two TD catches last week, caught a 13-yard pass and took a shot to the ribs from Jessie Bates III. After being looked at for several minutes on the field, Wilson got up on his own and headed to the X-ray room. He was able to come back.
Three plays later, Logan Wilson intercepted a poorly thrown pass from Flacco. It resulted in a 43-yarder by McPherson.
Trailing, 20-9, the Jets opened the second half with yet another mistake - and it cost them again. Trey Hendrickson had the first of his two strip-sacks of Flacco, B.J. Hill recovered and Burrow hit Chase for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 27-9.
SHOUT IT OUT
CBS cameras caught Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton shouting at each other on the sideline at the start of the second quarter. The two were face to face for a moment before players quickly separated the two.
CHEERS
The Jets inducted two-time All-Pro center Nick Mangold into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with New York, closed his induction speech by cracking open a beer and toasting the fans.
INJURIES
Bengals: DT DJ Reader was ruled out late in the first half with a left knee injury.
Jets: LB Quincy Williams was carted off the field with a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. ... LT George Fant was replaced by Conor McDermott in the third quarter with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Have a short turnaround and host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
Jets: Complete their four-game swing through the AFC North to start the season by traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:24
|27:36
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|330
|328
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|76
|Rush Attempts
|28
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|261
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|28-52
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|65
|30
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|23/36
|275
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
13
FPTS
|S. Perine
|9
|47
|0
|7
|13
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|12
|24
|0
|9
|6
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|5
|0
|0
|5
|29
|
J. Chase 1 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Chase
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
20
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|5
|4
|105
|1
|56
|20
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|7
|5
|93
|0
|45
|14
|
J. Chase 1 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Chase
|10
|6
|29
|1
|10
|12
|
S. Perine 34 RB
13
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|2
|14
|1
|12
|13
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|7
|3
|14
|0
|7
|6
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Evans 25 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|2-2
|2.5
|0
|2
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reader 98 DT
|D. Reader
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|1
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
9
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/3
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|47.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|28/52
|285
|0
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
14
FPTS
|B. Hall
|8
|39
|0
|16
|14
|
M. Carter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Carter
|11
|39
|0
|9
|4
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|8
|8
|84
|0
|21
|16
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
12
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|10
|6
|60
|0
|23
|12
|
B. Hall 20 RB
14
FPTS
|B. Hall
|11
|6
|53
|0
|18
|14
|
E. Moore 8 WR
8
FPTS
|E. Moore
|10
|4
|49
|0
|18
|8
|
C. Davis 84 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Davis
|5
|2
|27
|0
|22
|4
|
M. Carter 32 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
12
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|4/4
|52
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|48.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 38 for 13 yards (C.Mosley - L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(14:26 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Gardner) [Qu.Williams].
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 44(13:56 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CIN 44(13:47 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 44 - No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 39(13:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins to NYJ 42 for 19 yards (D.Reed).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(13:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to NYJ 28 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(12:37 - 1st) J.Mixon right end to NYJ 33 for -5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 33(11:59 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon pushed ob at NYJ 26 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 26(11:20 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to NYJ 4 for 22 yards (C.Mosley; L.Joyner).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CIN 4(10:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 4 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - CIN 14(10:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 12(9:49 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Reed) [Q.Williams]. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 12(9:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(9:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [D.Reader]. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(9:29 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 32 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 32(8:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 40 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(8:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 45(7:44 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 44 for -1 yards (V.Bell).
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 44(7:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep left to G.Wilson pushed ob at CIN 33 for 23 yards (V.Bell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(6:31 - 1st) Br.Hall right guard to CIN 30 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; L.Wilson).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 30(5:50 - 1st) B.Berrios right end to CIN 32 for -2 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 32(5:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NYJ 32(5:08 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:04 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (S.Rankins).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 29(4:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 38 for 9 yards (A.Gardner; C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(3:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 41 for 3 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by NYJ-C.Mosley at CIN 43. C.Mosley to CIN 43 for no gain (J.Chase).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(3:45 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep right to E.Moore ran ob at CIN 27 for 16 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(3:09 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end pushed ob at CIN 23 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:36 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to CIN 22 for 1 yard (D.Reader - M.Hilton).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 22(1:58 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore (C.Awuzie).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYJ 22(1:52 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:49 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 26 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams; J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 26(1:04 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CIN 26(0:59 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (L.Joyner). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(0:50 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 44 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 44(0:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase (A.Gardner).
|+56 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 44(0:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 56 yards - TOUCHDOWN [L.Joyner].
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 70 yards from CIN 35 to NYJ -5. B.Berrios to NYJ 15 for 20 yards (C.Johnston - S.Morgan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(14:56 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 17 for 2 yards (Z.Carter; L.Wilson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 17(14:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 22(13:50 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to Br.Hall to NYJ 40 for 18 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(13:13 - 2nd) Br.Hall right tackle to NYJ 39 for -1 yards (V.Bell).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 39(12:37 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to 50 for 11 yards (V.Bell - M.Hilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(11:56 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 44 for -6 yards (C.Sample).
|Fumble
2 & 16 - NYJ 44(11:36 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 35 for -9 yards (T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (T.Hendrickson) [T.Hendrickson] - recovered by NYJ-A.Vera-Tucker at NYJ 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - NYJ 36(10:54 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 43 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYJ 43(10:24 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to CIN 10 - Center-T.Hennessy. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 25 for 15 yards (A.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to NYJ 30 for 45 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-L.Joyner - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15(9:56 - 2nd) J.Mixon left end to NYJ 6 for 9 yards (S.Rankins).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(9:19 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to NYJ 4 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 4(8:41 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon [L.Joyner].
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 4(8:35 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to NYJ 4 for no gain (J.Johnson - J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 4(7:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at NYJ 1 for 3 yards. New York Jets challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CIN 4(7:50 - 2nd) E.McPherson 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:48 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 38 for 13 yards (J.Bates). NYJ-G.Wilson was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(7:26 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 36 for -2 yards (M.Hilton - D.Reader).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NYJ 36(6:48 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NYJ 36(6:44 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep middle intended for B.Berrios INTERCEPTED by L.Wilson at CIN 34. L.Wilson to NYJ 19 for 47 yards (G.Fant). FUMBLES (G.Fant) - recovered by CIN-T.Flowers at NYJ 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:26 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon [Q.Williams].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 25(6:21 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to H.Hurst.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CIN 25(6:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - CIN 30(6:16 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CIN 25(5:31 - 2nd) E.McPherson 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(5:28 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis (C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(5:22 - 2nd) Br.Hall left guard to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (T.Hendrickson; C.Sample).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 27(4:47 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to C.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 27(4:43 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to CIN 26 - Center-T.Hennessy. T.Taylor to CIN 34 for 8 yards (B.Echols).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(4:33 - 2nd) J.Mixon left end to CIN 33 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams - M.Clemons).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 33(3:56 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 35 for 2 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CIN 35(3:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (A.Gardner).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CIN 35(3:07 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 46 yards to NYJ 19 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(3:00 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 24 for 5 yards (B.Hill). CIN-D.Reader was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NYJ 24(2:35 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 23 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard - L.Wilson). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-L.Tomlinson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - NYJ 14(2:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Br.Hall to NYJ 25 for 11 yards (L.Wilson; A.Davis-Gaither).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 25(2:00 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to NYJ 32 for 7 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(1:44 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle [J.Ossai].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 32(1:39 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (L.Wilson) [S.Hubbard].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 36(1:03 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall [S.Hubbard].
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 36(0:59 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 52 yards to CIN 12 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 12(0:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 12(0:49 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Mixon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 12(0:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 5 for -7 yards (Q.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CIN 5(0:40 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 52 yards to NYJ 43 - Center-C.Adomitis. B.Berrios to CIN 47 for 10 yards (M.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(0:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 47(0:27 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to T.Conklin to CIN 39 for 8 yards (L.Wilson; M.Hilton).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 39(0:19 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to CIN 34 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(0:12 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 34(0:07 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - NYJ 34(0:02 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann. Penalty on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:55 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (B.Hill; A.Davis-Gaither).
|Fumble
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(14:16 - 3rd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 23 for -8 yards (T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (T.Hendrickson) [T.Hendrickson] - touched at NYJ 23 - RECOVERED by CIN-B.Hill at NYJ 24.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24(14:08 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to NYJ 10 for 14 yards (M.Carter).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 10(13:28 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to NYJ 5 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 5(12:48 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to NYJ 5 for no gain (Qu.Williams).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 5(12:05 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Lawson].
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:02 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (A.Davis-Gaither). PENALTY on CIN-Z.Carter - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 27.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(11:43 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass deep right to C.Davis to CIN 46 for 22 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(11:08 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(11:02 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Uzomah to CIN 41 for 5 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 41(10:27 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson (E.Apple).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NYJ 41(10:23 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore (C.Awuzie).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(10:16 - 3rd) J.Chase left end to CIN 40 for -1 yards (M.Clemons).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - CIN 40(9:40 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to 50 for 10 yards (L.Joyner).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 50(8:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to NYJ 48 for 2 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(8:27 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 44(7:41 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to NYJ 38 for 6 yards (Q.Williams - C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(7:01 - 3rd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon up the middle to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 35(6:24 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to NYJ 28 for 7 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 28(5:46 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle [C.Lawson].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 28(5:39 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to NYJ 23 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 23(4:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Evans to NYJ 19 for 4 yards (Qu.Williams). NYJ-Qu.Williams was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 19(4:17 - 3rd) J.Chase right end pushed ob at NYJ 20 for -1 yards (A.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(4:13 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 24 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 24(3:32 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Carter [T.Hendrickson]. CIN-T.Hendrickson was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 24(3:29 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to T.Conklin to NYJ 42 for 18 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(3:00 - 3rd) Br.Hall left guard to CIN 49 for 9 yards (A.Davis-Gaither - Z.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYJ 49(2:32 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson (M.Hilton).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 49(2:30 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin pushed ob at CIN 36 for 13 yards (V.Bell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(1:58 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to CIN 27 for 9 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; J.Ossai).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 27(1:38 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left tackle to CIN 25 for 2 yards (J.Tupou).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:02 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (B.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(0:58 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep middle to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(0:52 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to Br.Hall.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NYJ 25(0:45 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:41 - 3rd) J.Mixon right end to CIN 27 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 20 for -7 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CIN 20(14:16 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd (J.Whitehead).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CIN 20(14:10 - 4th) K.Huber punts 44 yards to NYJ 36 - Center-C.Adomitis - downed by CIN-M.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(14:00 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 39 for 3 yards (M.Hilton).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 39(13:38 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 45 for 6 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 45(13:00 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 48 for 3 yards (B.Hill; J.Bates).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(12:39 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to CIN 44 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 44(12:11 - 4th) Br.Hall up the middle to CIN 28 for 16 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:40 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [C.Sample].
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 28(11:35 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to CIN 18 for 10 yards (E.Apple).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(11:13 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to CIN 14 for 4 yards (V.Bell - S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 14(10:37 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to C.Davis. PENALTY on NYJ-C.Davis - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 21 - NYJ 29(10:30 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to G.Wilson to CIN 14 for 15 yards (C.Awuzie). Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|Fumble
4 & 6 - NYJ 14(10:09 - 4th) J.Flacco sacked at CIN 25 for -11 yards (sack split by B.Hill and T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (B.Hill) [T.Hendrickson] - RECOVERED by CIN-B.Hill at CIN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:03 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Wilcox to CIN 34 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 34(9:18 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 41 for 7 yards (M.Harris - C.Mosley).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(8:31 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 48 for 7 yards (C.Mosley - K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 48(7:43 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to NYJ 47 for 5 yards (M.Clemons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(6:58 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to NYJ 43 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 43(6:15 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to NYJ 38 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 38(5:31 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to NYJ 36 for 2 yards (S.Rankins; Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(4:47 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to NYJ 29 for 7 yards (L.Joyner; Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 29(4:02 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (J.Johnson - J.Whitehead).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:15 - 4th) J.Burrow left end to NYJ 31 for -6 yards (D.Reed).
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - CIN 31(3:11 - 4th) S.Perine up the middle to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (M.Harris - L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 29(3:06 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. S.Perine right tackle to NYJ 23 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley).
|No Good
4 & 8 - CIN 23(2:19 - 4th) E.McPherson 41 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(2:15 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep left to E.Moore ran ob at NYJ 49 for 18 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(2:10 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to CIN 47 for 4 yards (T.Flowers).
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 47(2:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin ran ob at CIN 26 for 21 yards (E.Apple).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(1:48 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to CIN 27 for -1 yards (M.Hilton).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 27(1:27 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to CIN 17 for 10 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 17(1:07 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYJ 17(1:01 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle intended for Br.Hall INTERCEPTED by J.Bates at CIN 3. J.Bates to CIN 4 for 1 yard.
-
JAC
LAC
13
0
2nd 8:38 CBS
-
ATL
SEA
10
10
2nd 15:00 FOX
-
GB
TB
7
3
2nd 11:08 FOX
-
LAR
ARI
10
0
2nd 14:13 FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NE
37
26
Final FOX
-
BUF
MIA
19
21
Final CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
27
12
Final CBS
-
DET
MIN
24
28
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
20
23
Final CBS
-
KC
IND
17
20
Final CBS
-
LV
TEN
22
24
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
14
22
Final FOX
-
PHI
WAS
24
8
Final FOX