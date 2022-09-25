|
LAR
ARI
Rams continue dominance of Cardinals with 20-12 victory
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday.
The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year's 34-11 win in the playoffs.
LA's offense had some good moments, but the win was largely due to its defense. Aaron Donald had a sack and two tackles for loss while Jalen Ramsey added two passes defended and a tackle for loss. The Rams gave up 365 total yards but limited the Cardinals to no touchdowns and four field goals.
Arizona's Kyler Murray was 37-of-58 passing for 314 yards. Marquise Brown caught 14 passes for 140 yards. The Cardinals have lost seven of nine games dating to last season.
The Cardinals (1-2) cut the deficit to 13-9 in the third quarter on Matt Prater's third field goal of the afternoon, this one from 49 yards.
But the Rams took control on the ensuing drive, with Akers shaking off multiple would-be tacklers to score on a 14-yard run for a 20-9 advantage. It capped an eight-play, 85-yard drive that included a big third-down conversion on 3rd-and-11 when Stafford evaded Arizona's pressure, spun and delivered a pass to Kupp.
Los Angeles pushed its lead to 10-0 in the first quarter when Kupp ran for a 20-yard touchdown. Kupp was in motion before the play and took a quick handoff from Stafford, which fooled most of the Cardinals defense and allowed the receiver room to sprint to the corner of the end zone.
While the Rams were building a 13-0 lead, the Cardinals had another slow start on offense. Arizona had just 14 yards rushing before the break and settled for two field goals, trailing 13-6 at halftime.
The Cardinals were coming off a thrilling 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, clawing back into the game after falling behind 20-0 at halftime. The Rams beat the Falcons 31-27 last weekend.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Akers had some good moments, but also a bad one. He fumbled at the 1-yard line while trying to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter that would have put the Rams ahead 27-9.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Rams turned a blocked punt into an eventual field goal during the first quarter. Andy Lee's punt was deflected by Michael Hoecht, and Los Angeles recovered at Arizona's 35-yard line. Eight plays later, Matt Gay made a 22-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
INJURIES
Rams: RT Rob Havenstein was shaken up in the third quarter and left the game. ... CB Derion Kendrick was evaluated for a concussion.
Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. ... OL Justin Pugh (elbow) left in the second quarter but returned ... WR A.J. Green (knee) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... DL Rashard Lawrence (hand) and LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) both left the game in the second half.
UP NEXT
Rams: Get an extra day off before traveling to face the 49ers on Monday, Oct. 3.
Cardinals: Travel to face the Panthers next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:04
|33:56
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|339
|365
|Total Plays
|46
|81
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|70
|Rush Attempts
|20
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|239
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|37-58
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|75
|12
|Punts - Returns
|4-44
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|18/25
|249
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
10
FPTS
|C. Akers
|12
|61
|1
|14
|10
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|20
|1
|20
|16
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|4
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
9
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|3
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
10
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|4
|4
|66
|0
|32
|10
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|4
|4
|61
|0
|26
|10
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|6
|4
|44
|0
|14
|16
|
K. Blanton TE
3
FPTS
|K. Blanton
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|3
|
B. Powell 19 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|3
|27
|0
|16
|5
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|2
|23
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|3
|45.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Powell
|3
|14.3
|22
|0
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
0
FPTS
|J. Gervase
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Murray
|37/58
|314
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 6 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Conner
|13
|39
|0
|10
|7
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
3
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|5
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Murray 1 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Murray
|2
|8
|0
|6
|12
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 2 WR
28
FPTS
|M. Brown
|17
|14
|140
|0
|20
|28
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
17
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|10
|9
|80
|0
|30
|17
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
10
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|10
|6
|45
|0
|12
|10
|
J. Conner 6 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Conner
|5
|3
|18
|0
|7
|7
|
A. Baccellia 82 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Baccellia
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
|3
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
3
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|3
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
12
FPTS
|M. Prater
|4/4
|49
|0/0
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|4
|40.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
17
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|3
|4.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 31 for 6 yards (N.Scott).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(14:28 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 33 for 2 yards (As.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 33(13:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (J.Ramsey).
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 33(13:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 3 yards to ARI 36 - Center-A.Brewer. J.Gervase to ARI 35 for 1 yard (A.Brewer - S.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 35(13:34 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 31 for 4 yards (M.Wilson). PENALTY on LAR-J.Noteboom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 35 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LAR 45(13:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARI 36 for 9 yards (J.Thompson).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 36(12:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Powell to ARI 20 for 16 yards (B.Baker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(11:39 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 14 for 6 yards (J.Thompson; B.Murphy).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 14(11:00 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at ARI 4 for 10 yards (B.Baker) [J.Thompson].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 4(10:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to B.Powell to ARI 4 for no gain (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 4(9:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 4(9:54 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAR 4(9:49 - 1st) M.Gay 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:45 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 27 for 2 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARI 27(9:12 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to G.Dortch.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARI 27(9:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARI 27(9:02 - 1st) A.Lee punts 53 yards to LAR 20 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 42 for 22 yards (A.Brewer).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(8:50 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 41 for -1 yards (B.Niemann).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 41(8:22 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to ARI 45 for 14 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 45(7:33 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 50(7:11 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARI 31 for 19 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 31(6:23 - 1st) C.Akers right end to ARI 31 for no gain (B.Baker).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 31(5:34 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 24 for 7 yards (I.Simmons; C.Thomas).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 24(4:53 - 1st) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to ARI 20 for 4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(4:06 - 1st) C.Kupp left end for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(4:00 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 38 for 13 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(3:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 42 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 42(2:42 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 27 for -15 yards (A.Donald).
|+14 YD
3 & 21 - ARI 27(2:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to ARI 41 for 14 yards (T.Rapp).
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 41(1:42 - 1st) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LAR 9 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 20 for 11 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(1:31 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Blanton to LAR 48 for 28 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil) [D.Kennard].
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(0:45 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to B.Skowronek to ARI 26 for 26 yards (B.Murphy).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 26(0:01 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-C.Shelton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 31(15:00 - 2nd) D.Henderson up the middle to ARI 28 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; N.Vigil).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAR 28(14:19 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [M.Golden].
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - LAR 28(14:13 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to ARI 22 for 6 yards (D.Gardeck).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LAR 22(13:28 - 2nd) M.Gay 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(13:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 25(13:18 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 21 for -4 yards (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARI 21(12:42 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz (J.Ramsey).
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARI 21(12:37 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 54 yards to LAR 25 - Center-A.Brewer. B.Powell to LAR 35 for 10 yards (D.Gardeck - D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(12:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 43 for 8 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAR 43(11:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to T.Atwell.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LAR 43(11:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-A.Jackson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 38(11:35 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAR 38(11:32 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to ARI 20 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 30 for 10 yards (C.Rozeboom).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 30(11:21 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 38 for 8 yards (N.Scott). PENALTY on ARI-R.Hudson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ARI 20(10:59 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 22 for 2 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ARI 22(10:22 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 29 for 7 yards (T.Lewis).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - ARI 29(9:52 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 39 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARI 39(9:11 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 41 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41(8:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [L.Floyd].
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 41(8:20 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 50(7:37 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to ARI 49 for -1 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - ARI 49(6:52 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 47 for 4 yards (N.Scott).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(6:27 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at LAR 27 for 20 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 27(5:46 - 2nd) E.Benjamin right end to LAR 27 for no gain (G.Haley; L.Floyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 27(5:09 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 27(5:05 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to LAR 14 for 13 yards (T.Rapp). Penalty on LAR-L.Floyd - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 14(4:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to E.Benjamin to LAR 13 for 1 yard (A.Donald; J.Hollins).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 13(3:55 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to LAR 5 for 8 yards (J.Hollins).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 5(3:18 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to LAR 3 for 2 yards (J.Hollins). ARI-J.Pugh was injured during the play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 3(2:47 - 2nd) Direct snap to J.Conner. J.Conner right tackle to LAR 5 for -2 yards (B.Wagner; J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 5(2:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 5(1:57 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to J.Conner.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARI 5(1:54 - 2nd) M.Prater 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:51 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end pushed ob at LAR 26 for 1 yard (Z.Collins).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 26(1:45 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 30 for 4 yards (J.Whittaker - B.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 30(1:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Al.Robinson [M.Golden].
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAR 30(0:58 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to ARI 28 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 28 for no gain (J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 28(0:48 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green. ARI-A.Green was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 28(0:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz pushed ob at ARI 38 for 10 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 38(0:38 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 38(0:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 49 for 11 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(0:29 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to LAR 47 for 4 yards (G.Haley). PENALTY on ARI-A.Isabella - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 17 - ARI 42(0:25 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at LAR 45 for 13 yards (D.Kendrick).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARI 45(0:20 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown (J.Ramsey). PENALTY on ARI-D.Humphries - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 45 - No Play.
|+30 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 45(0:15 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to G.Dortch to LAR 25 for 30 yards (N.Scott).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:07 - 2nd) M.Prater 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 30 for 5 yards (Z.Allen; N.Vigil).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:31 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 20 for -10 yards (J.Watt).
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - ARI 20(13:46 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 30 for 10 yards (J.Whittaker).
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARI 30(13:08 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 51 yards to ARI 19 - Center-M.Orzech. G.Dortch to ARI 21 for 2 yards (R.Rochell). PENALTY on ARI-T.Vallejo - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 21.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(12:57 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 16 for 5 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 16(12:28 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to ARI 20 for 4 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAR 20(11:52 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 20 for no gain (A.Donald - B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 20(11:22 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 25 for 5 yards (A.Donald; L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(11:03 - 3rd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 29 for 4 yards (As.Robinson).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(10:29 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to G.Dortch to ARI 33 for 4 yards (E.Jones - T.Rapp).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 33(9:45 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at ARI 43 for 10 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(9:06 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (B.Wagner - G.Haley).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LAR 50(8:27 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Williams.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 50(8:23 - 3rd) J.Conner left end pushed ob at LAR 44 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(7:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to J.Conner ran ob at LAR 37 for 7 yards (As.Robinson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 37(7:13 - 3rd) E.Benjamin left tackle to LAR 32 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; N.Scott).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(6:47 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to LAR 30 for 2 yards (G.Haley).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 30(6:04 - 3rd) E.Benjamin up the middle to LAR 31 for -1 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAR 31(5:20 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAR 31(5:15 - 3rd) M.Prater 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:10 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (B.Baker). PENALTY on LAR-C.Shelton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - ARI 15(4:44 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 24 for 9 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARI 24(4:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - ARI 24(4:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 35 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(3:36 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ARI 39 for 26 yards (J.Thompson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(2:54 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 34 for 5 yards (M.Dogbe). LAR-R.Havenstein was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 34(2:25 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 20 for 14 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(1:51 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 14 for 6 yards (B.Niemann - J.Thompson).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 14(1:07 - 3rd) C.Akers left tackle for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:00 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 30 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LAR 30(0:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-D.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 25(0:10 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 25(0:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Isabella to ARI 36 for 11 yards (T.Burgess).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36(15:00 - 4th) K.Murray to ARI 31 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at ARI 31. K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 40 for 4 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 40(14:18 - 4th) J.Conner left end to ARI 47 for 7 yards (E.Jones - T.Burgess).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 47(13:54 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch ran ob at LAR 43 for 10 yards (J.Ramsey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 43(13:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Baccellia.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 43(13:20 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at LAR 32 for 11 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32(12:59 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to LAR 29 for 3 yards (G.Gaines).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 29(12:21 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Baccellia to LAR 26 for 3 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAR 26(11:38 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LAR 26(11:35 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown (D.Kendrick).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(11:29 - 4th) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 24 for -2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 24(10:47 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Powell to LAR 35 for 11 yards (M.Golden).
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 35(10:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek ran ob at ARI 33 for 32 yards (J.Thompson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(9:42 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 21 for 12 yards (B.Murphy; B.Baker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(9:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to ARI 17 for 4 yards (B.Murphy).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 17(8:20 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson to ARI 2 for 15 yards (J.Thompson).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 2(7:30 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 1 for 1 yard (M.Dogbe; L.Fotu).
|Fumble
2 & Goal - ARI 1(6:46 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to ARI 1 for no gain (B.Baker). FUMBLES (B.Baker) - RECOVERED by ARI-J.Thompson at ARI 3.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 3(6:39 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 13 for 10 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 13(6:13 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Baccellia.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 13(6:08 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 21 for 8 yards (G.Haley).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 21(5:40 - 4th) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 23 for 2 yards (E.Jones - L.Floyd).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(5:07 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at ARI 28 for 5 yards (A.Donald) [T.Lewis].
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 28(4:40 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Baccellia to ARI 38 for 10 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(4:21 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARI 40 for 2 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 40(3:51 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LAR 40(3:43 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 40 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 35(3:43 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left end to ARI 41 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - LAR 41(3:05 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to LAR 45 for 14 yards (D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 45(2:27 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 45(2:22 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to LAR 33 for 12 yards (N.Scott).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(2:00 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to LAR 19 for 14 yards (T.Rapp).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 19(1:44 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to LAR 19 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 19(1:21 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 19(1:16 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to LAR 13 for 6 yards (E.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAR 13(1:10 - 4th) M.Prater 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 4th) M.Prater kicks onside 12 yards from ARI 35 to ARI 47. T.Higbee (didn't try to advance) to ARI 47 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(1:06 - 4th) M.Stafford kneels to ARI 48 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 48(0:30 - 4th) M.Stafford kneels to ARI 49 for -1 yards.
