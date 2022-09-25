|
|
|HOU
|CHI
Smith INT sets up game-ending FG as Bears beat Texans 23-20
CHICAGO (AP) Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos' game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Chicago Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20 on Sunday.
Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago.
The Texans had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.
Chicago had Herbert run, then downed the ball twice before Santos nailed a 30-yarder as time expired.
The Bears (2-1) angered their fans with conservative calls at times and were booed loudly at the end of the first half when they opted to run out the clock rather than use any timeouts with Houston (0-2-1) leading by one.
Justin Fields had another difficult game. Running back David Montgomery exited in the early going with knee and ankle injuries, but the Bears came away with the win after losing at rival Green Bay.
The Texans dropped their second in a row after blowing fourth-quarter leads in a season-opening tie with Indianapolis and loss to Denver.
Herbert, whose previous high was 100 yards as a rookie last season, made it 10-0 when he scored from the 11 in the first quarter. He also broke off a 52-yard run early in the third and ran it in from the 1 to give the Bears a short-lived 20-17 lead.
Fields was 8 of 17 for 106 yards. The former Ohio State star threw two interceptions and had a 27.7 rating.
Montgomery walked off the field in pain on Chicago's second possession after his right leg got rolled up on while he was pass blocking.
Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
Smith, who led the Bears to an 81-63 record and a Super Bowl appearance from 2004-12, is 0-3 against his former team. That includes losses with Tampa Bay in 2014 at Soldier Field and 2015 at Raymond James Stadium.
Mills threw for 245 yards, completing 20 of 32 passes. He had a touchdown and two interceptions against a defense missing top cornerback Jaylon Johnson because of a hamstring injury.
Dameon Pierce ran for 80 yards and a TD. Chris Moore had a 52-yard reception.
Jalen Pitre became the second rookie in Texans history to record two interceptions in a game, joining Dunta Robinson against the Raiders on Oct. 3, 2004. He also had a sack in the closing minutes.
INJURIES
Texans: No injuries were reported.
Bears: WR Byron Pringle (calf) was injured on the same play as Montgomery and left the game.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 2.
Bears: Visit the New York Giants on Oct. 2.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:38
|31:22
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|363
|Total Plays
|57
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|281
|Rush Attempts
|24
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.4
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|53
|71
|Punts - Returns
|1-31
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-52
|Int. - Returns
|2-22
|2-18
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|82
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Mills
|20/32
|245
|1
|2
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|20
|80
|1
|24
|18
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|9
|0
|4
|6
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Stewart
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Moore 15 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Moore
|3
|3
|63
|0
|52
|9
|
N. Collins 12 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Collins
|4
|2
|41
|0
|22
|6
|
P. Brown 85 TE
6
FPTS
|P. Brown
|4
|3
|31
|0
|30
|6
|
J. Akins 88 TE
12
FPTS
|J. Akins
|4
|3
|31
|1
|25
|12
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|7
|2
|22
|0
|17
|4
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|5
|4
|21
|0
|8
|6
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
18
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|18
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
2
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
O. Howard 83 TE
0
FPTS
|O. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|5-3
|1.0
|2
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|48.4
|5
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8/17
|106
|0
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
30
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|20
|157
|2
|52
|30
|
J. Fields 1 QB
4
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8
|47
|0
|29
|4
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
7
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|43
|0
|41
|7
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|7
|23
|0
|7
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|3
|11
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|2
|40
|0
|24
|6
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|6
|2
|23
|0
|18
|4
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
7
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|7
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
30
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|30
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Tonges 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Tonges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|6-10
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
11
FPTS
|C. Santos
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|45.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|3
|17.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 25 - touched at CHI 24 - and recovers at CHI 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 24(14:25 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to B.Pringle ran ob at CHI 35 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:51 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney (D.King).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 35(13:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 36 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 36(13:08 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles up the middle pushed ob at HOU 35 for 29 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(12:22 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right [O.Okoronkwo].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 35(12:16 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to E.St. Brown [R.Green].
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 35(12:10 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to HOU 30 for 5 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 30(11:26 - 1st) C.Santos 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:22 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 29 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones - A.Muhammad).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 29(10:42 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 31 for 2 yards (A.Blackson - N.Morrow). HOU-S.Quessenberry was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 31(10:15 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to J.Akins.
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 31(10:11 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 51 yards to CHI 18 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 19 for 1 yard (E.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(10:01 - 1st) E.St. Brown left end pushed ob at HOU 40 for 41 yards (D.King).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(9:24 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to HOU 35 for 5 yards (R.Green - J.Owens).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 35(8:40 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle to HOU 27 for 8 yards (S.Nelson - J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(8:04 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to HOU 22 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 22(7:28 - 1st) K.Herbert right tackle to HOU 11 for 11 yards (J.Owens).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 11(6:53 - 1st) K.Herbert left tackle for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:45 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 28 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 28(6:16 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|+52 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 28(6:11 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep middle to C.Moore pushed ob at CHI 20 for 52 yards (J.Brisker).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - HOU 20(5:31 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CHI 13 for 7 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) - touched at CHI 13 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at CHI 11. HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 11(5:00 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to CHI 6 for 5 yards (J.Brisker - R.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 6(4:25 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to CHI 4 for 2 yards (K.Vildor; J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 4(3:45 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to CHI 3. T.Ebner to CHI 20 for 17 yards (G.Wallow).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(3:33 - 1st) T.Ebner right guard to CHI 19 for -1 yards (M.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 19(2:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep middle intended for C.Kmet INTERCEPTED by J.Pitre at CHI 43. J.Pitre to CHI 42 for 1 yard (C.Kmet). FUMBLES (C.Kmet) - and recovers at CHI 41. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(2:46 - 1st) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to CHI 24 for 17 yards (K.Vildor) [Ju.Jones].
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(2:08 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to CHI 5 for 19 yards (E.Jackson).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 5(1:31 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to CHI 7 for -2 yards (R.Smith).
|INT Return
2 & Goal - HOU 7(0:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle intended for B.Cooks INTERCEPTED by E.Jackson (K.Vildor) at CHI -2. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(0:45 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-L.Borom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 15(0:45 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to K.Herbert to CHI 20 for 5 yards (R.Lopez).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 13 for -7 yards (J.Hughes).
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - CHI 13(14:18 - 2nd) K.Herbert left tackle to CHI 23 for 10 yards (S.Nelson; J.Owens).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 23(13:45 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 46 yards to HOU 31 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(13:39 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 35 for 4 yards (R.Smith; E.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 35(13:06 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - HOU 35(13:01 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to HOU 40 for 5 yards (N.Morrow). PENALTY on CHI-Ja.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 40(12:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks (K.Vildor).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 40(12:35 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 44 for 4 yards (R.Smith; A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 44(11:59 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to P.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 44(11:54 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 46 yards to CHI 10 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(11:47 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 11 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill; O.Okoronkwo).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 11(11:11 - 2nd) K.Herbert left end to CHI 14 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 14(10:30 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 16 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey - J.Owens).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHI 16(9:53 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to HOU 28 - Center-P.Scales. D.King pushed ob at CHI 41 for 31 yards (K.Blasingame).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(9:39 - 2nd) D.Pierce right end pushed ob at CHI 17 for 24 yards (E.Jackson; J.Brisker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17(9:03 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to CHI 8 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 8(8:23 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to CHI 1 for 7 yards (R.Smith; A.Muhammad).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 1(7:37 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to CHI 3. T.Ebner to CHI 18 for 15 yards (N.Hewitt - M.Stewart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 18(7:26 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to T.Ebner.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 18(7:21 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right end to CHI 24 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 24(6:33 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles right guard to CHI 31 for 7 yards (D.King).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(5:54 - 2nd) T.Ebner right end pushed ob at CHI 38 for 7 yards (J.Owens).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 38(5:19 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 44 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey; J.Pitre).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 44(4:43 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 44(4:38 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 49 for 5 yards (D.King).
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 49(4:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to C.Kmet to HOU 27 for 24 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 27(3:26 - 2nd) T.Ebner left tackle to HOU 25 for 2 yards (R.Green; S.Nelson).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - CHI 25(2:48 - 2nd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 29 - recovered by CHI-T.Ebner at HOU 28. T.Ebner to HOU 23 for 5 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 23(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at HOU 32 for -9 yards (J.Hughes).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CHI 32(1:53 - 2nd) C.Santos 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:48 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins to HOU 27 for 2 yards (K.Gordon; N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 27(1:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore pushed ob at HOU 34 for 7 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 34(1:17 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right. Penalty on HOU-T.Howard - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 34(1:11 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 56 yards to CHI 10 - Center-J.Weeks - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 10(1:04 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 10(1:01 - 2nd) J.Fields up the middle to CHI 23 for 13 yards (J.Owens). PENALTY on CHI-C.Kmet - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at CHI 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 8(0:53 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CHI 19 for 11 yards (D.King - J.Owens).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 19(0:46 - 2nd) K.Herbert right tackle to CHI 28 for 9 yards (D.Stingley - J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 28(0:19 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 28 for 0 yards (sack split by J.Greenard and R.Green).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 37 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(14:32 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to J.Akins to CHI 38 for 25 yards (K.Gordon - E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(13:50 - 3rd) D.Pierce right tackle to CHI 34 for 4 yards (R.Smith - Ja.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - HOU 34(13:17 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks. PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(13:12 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(13:08 - 3rd) D.Pierce right tackle to CHI 27 for 2 yards (A.Watts).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 27(12:20 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to P.Brown to CHI 21 for 6 yards (E.Jackson - R.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - HOU 21(11:29 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 39 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(11:25 - 3rd) K.Herbert right guard to HOU 23 for 52 yards (D.Stingley).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23(10:33 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to E.St. Brown pushed ob at HOU 3 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 3(9:52 - 3rd) K.Herbert left guard to HOU 5 for -2 yards (J.Pitre - J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 5(9:11 - 3rd) K.Herbert right guard to HOU 1 for 4 yards (R.Green).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 1(8:28 - 3rd) R.Reiff reported in as eligible. K.Herbert left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:25 - 3rd) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 31 for 6 yards (R.Smith; J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(7:52 - 3rd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 37 for 6 yards (R.Smith; K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 37(7:06 - 3rd) D.Pierce right end to HOU 37 for no gain (R.Smith).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 37(6:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 46 for 9 yards (N.Morrow) [M.Pennel].
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 46(5:40 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks (K.Gordon).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 46(5:38 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Stewart. M.Stewart right guard to HOU 49 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49(4:52 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to CHI 29 for 22 yards (K.Vildor - R.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(4:07 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to N.Collins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(4:02 - 3rd) D.Pierce right guard to CHI 26 for 3 yards (A.Blackson; R.Smith).
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 26(3:25 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to P.Dorsett pushed ob at CHI 11 for 15 yards (J.Brisker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 11(2:47 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to CHI 5 for 6 yards (J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 5(2:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right tackle to CHI 2 for 3 yards (J.Brisker; J.Thomas).
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 2(1:33 - 3rd) D.Pierce right tackle to CHI 5 for -3 yards (R.Smith). HOU-K.Green was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HOU 5(0:58 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to CHI 2. T.Ebner to CHI 22 for 20 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 22(0:47 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to J.Tonges.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 22(0:41 - 3rd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 26 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep middle intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by J.Pitre [M.Collins] at HOU 41. J.Pitre to CHI 39 for 20 yards (K.Herbert).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(14:49 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to CHI 35 for 4 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 35(14:14 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at CHI 43 for -8 yards (Ju.Jones).
|-5 YD
3 & 14 - HOU 43(13:33 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to P.Brown to CHI 48 for -5 yards (N.Morrow).
|Punt
4 & 19 - HOU 48(12:48 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to CHI 8 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 8(12:38 - 4th) K.Herbert right tackle to CHI 16 for 8 yards (J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 16(11:52 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 22 for 6 yards (R.Green - C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 22(11:11 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 24 for 2 yards (R.Green - R.Lopez).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 24(10:33 - 4th) E.St. Brown right end to CHI 26 for 2 yards (J.Pitre).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 26(9:56 - 4th) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Kmet to CHI 42 for 16 yards (J.Owens - C.Kirksey).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 42(9:04 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-S.Mustipher - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 42 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 37(9:01 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep middle to D.Mooney to HOU 45 for 18 yards (J.Pitre).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(8:24 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right guard to HOU 44 for 1 yard (D.King). Houston challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 44(7:51 - 4th) K.Herbert right tackle to HOU 48 for -4 yards (J.Greenard).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CHI 48(7:32 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU - Illegal Substitution - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHI 43(7:17 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at HOU 43 for 0 yards (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CHI 43(6:46 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-S.Weatherford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 43 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CHI 48(6:46 - 4th) T.Gill punts 39 yards to HOU 9 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - HOU 9(6:39 - 4th) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 6 for -3 yards (K.Vildor - A.Muhammad). FUMBLES (A.Muhammad) - touched at HOU 5 - recovered by HOU-T.Howard at HOU 6.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 6(5:51 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 9 for 3 yards (J.Brisker).
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 9(5:18 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to P.Brown to HOU 39 for 30 yards (K.Vildor; N.Morrow).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 39(4:32 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to HOU 43 for 4 yards (M.Pennel). PENALTY on HOU-S.Quessenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 39 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 29(4:27 - 4th) R.Burkhead left guard to HOU 31 for 2 yards (R.Smith; A.Watts).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - HOU 31(3:55 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to O.Howard.
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - HOU 31(3:50 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to R.Burkhead to HOU 39 for 8 yards (N.Morrow).
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOU 39(3:14 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to CHI 12 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Pettis to CHI 12 for no gain (G.Arnold).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(3:05 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard pushed ob at CHI 31 for 19 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(2:58 - 4th) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Pitre).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 33(2:17 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 25 for -8 yards (J.Pitre).
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - CHI 25(2:00 - 4th) J.Fields pass short right to K.Herbert to CHI 32 for 7 yards (D.King).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHI 32(1:52 - 4th) T.Gill punts 41 yards to HOU 27 - Center-P.Scales - out of bounds. PENALTY on HOU-J.Owens - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17(1:42 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 22 for 5 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 22(1:37 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to C.Moore to HOU 26 for 4 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 26(1:13 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left intended for R.Burkhead INTERCEPTED by R.Smith (A.Blackson) at HOU 30. R.Smith to HOU 12 for 18 yards (D.Mills).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(1:05 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to HOU 11 for 1 yard (J.Pitre; S.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 11(1:01 - 4th) J.Fields kneels to HOU 11 for no gain.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 11(0:18 - 4th) J.Fields kneels to HOU 12 for -1 yards.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CHI 12(0:03 - 4th) C.Santos 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
