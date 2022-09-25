|
|
|KC
|IND
Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.
But it took a 16-play, 76-yard drive - aided by a personal foul call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack - for Indy (1-1-1) to snap a four-game winless streak that included two losses late last season.
They sealed it with Rodney McLeod Jr.'s interception with 2 seconds to play.
Ryan finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards in his 225th career start. He was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.
For the Chiefs (2-1), it was a rare September misfire. Mahomes fell to 13-3 in the opening month while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season.
Kansas City had chances.
Matt Amendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Tommy Townsend also threw an incompletion on a fake field goal early in the fourth.
GETTING WORDY
Mahomes also wasn't happy with the play-calling at the end of the first half and as the Chiefs walked off the field, he let offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy know about it. The two exchanged words on the field before coach Andy Reid stepped between them.
INJURY REPORT
Chiefs: Right tackle Andrew Wylie finished the game after briefly leaving in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. Safety Bryan Cook jogged off the field after staying on the ground after the second-half kickoff.
Colts: Safety Julian Blackmon (left ankle) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) both left in the first half. Gilmore returned, Blackmon did not.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Visit Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady next Sunday night.
Colts: Host Tennessee next Sunday in a key AFC South showdown.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:28
|33:32
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|315
|259
|Total Plays
|60
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|58
|82
|Rush Attempts
|23
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|257
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-56.7
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|106
|67
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-94
|2-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|58
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|259
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|20/35
|262
|1
|1
|18
|
T. Townsend 5 P
0
FPTS
|T. Townsend
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|4
|26
|0
|10
|18
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|7
|20
|0
|6
|2
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
17
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|7
|0
|1
|4
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|5
|89
|0
|53
|13
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
17
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|4
|58
|1
|29
|17
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|7
|4
|48
|0
|24
|8
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
14
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|5
|5
|39
|0
|16
|14
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Watson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 19 K
3
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|1/2
|26
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|56.7
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|5
|18.8
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
18
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|27/37
|222
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|9
|8
|72
|0
|26
|15
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|5
|3
|61
|0
|30
|9
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|5
|23
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|5
|3
|20
|0
|9
|12
|
J. Woods 80 TE
15
FPTS
|J. Woods
|3
|2
|13
|2
|12
|15
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Granson 83 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Granson
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
8
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|51.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|28.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 34 for 31 yards (M.Ammendola - M.Burton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:52 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 34(14:49 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 39 for 5 yards (F.Clark; D.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 39(14:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor [J.Reid].
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 39(13:57 - 1st) M.Haack punts 53 yards to KC 8 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Moore MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by IND-K.Granson at KC 4.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 4(13:47 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to KC 3 for 1 yard (M.Herring; R.Fenton).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(13:10 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to KC 1 for 2 yards (D.Harris; J.Reid).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 1(12:28 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [K.Saunders].
|PAT Good
|(12:24 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to KC -4. I.Pacheco to KC 21 for 25 yards (E.Speed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 21(12:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 21(12:13 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right guard to KC 24 for 3 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 24(11:32 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KC 24(11:26 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 65 yards to IND 11 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-C.Lammons.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11(11:16 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 14 for 3 yards (J.Reid - N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 14(10:43 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 20 for 6 yards (L.Sneed - F.Clark).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 20(10:19 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 21 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi - D.Harris).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(9:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at IND 30 for 9 yards (R.Fenton).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - IND 30(9:14 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 39 for 9 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(8:36 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox [K.Saunders].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(8:30 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 43 for 4 yards (K.Saunders; G.Karlaftis).
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - IND 43(7:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 42 for -1 yards (Ja.Watson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 42(7:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 57 yards to KC 1 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-K.Granson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 1(6:55 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 1 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 1(6:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 4 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KC 4(5:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 10 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 10(4:54 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 58 yards to IND 32 - Center-J.Winchester. N.Hines to IND 42 for 10 yards (D.Bootle - E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(4:42 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end to IND 45 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 45(4:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to KC 49 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 49(3:29 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to KC 49 for no gain (G.Karlaftis; K.Saunders).
|Fumble
4 & 1 - IND 49(2:45 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 41 for -10 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed) [L.Sneed] - touched at IND 41 - recovered by IND-J.Taylor at IND 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(2:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to IND 29 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - KC 29(2:02 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to IND 32 for -3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - KC 32(1:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to IND 3 for 29 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(0:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:34 - 1st) M.Ammendola extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) M.Ammendola kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 29 for 26 yards (J.Fortson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(0:29 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 34 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IND 34(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left guard to IND 35 for 1 yard (M.Herring; D.Harris).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IND 35(14:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 43 for 8 yards (R.Fenton).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(13:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Pierce to KC 40 for 17 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(13:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 40(13:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Harris).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IND 33(12:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to KC 26 for 7 yards (R.Fenton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:39 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to KC 23 for 3 yards (K.Saunders; L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 23(11:04 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to KC 23 for no gain (K.Saunders; G.Karlaftis).
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - IND 23(10:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to KC 25 for -2 yards (J.Thornhill).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 25(9:44 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to KC 1. I.Pacheco to KC 15 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15(9:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to KC 17 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - KC 17(8:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to KC 26 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin). IND-J.Blackmon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 26(8:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 21 for -5 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - KC 21(7:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Fortson (Y.Ngakoue). PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at KC 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 30(7:48 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to KC 33 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo - Z.Franklin).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KC 33(7:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to KC 40 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(6:41 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to KC 44 for 4 yards (B.Okereke; G.Stewart). KC-A.Wylie was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KC 44(6:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at IND 49 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(5:52 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to IND 48 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 48(5:08 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [D.Buckner].
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 48(5:01 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (R.McLeod).
|Punt
4 & 9 - KC 48(4:54 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 47 yards to IND 1 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-Ju.Watson.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - IND 1(4:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce to IND 31 for 30 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(4:08 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 32 for 1 yard (J.Reid; K.Saunders).
|Fumble
2 & 9 - IND 32(3:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 28 for -4 yards (C.Dunlap). FUMBLES (C.Dunlap) [C.Dunlap] - touched at IND 27 - RECOVERED by KC-L.Sneed at IND 26. L.Sneed to IND 21 for 5 yards (D.Pinter).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(3:23 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to IND 11 for 10 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11(2:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to C.Edwards-Helaire to IND 2 for 9 yards (B.Okereke - Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KC 2(2:13 - 2nd) T.Kelce up the middle to IND 1 for 1 yard (D.Buckner; R.McLeod).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 1(2:00 - 2nd) N.Allegretti and K.Saunders reported in as eligible. C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to IND 1 for no gain (D.Buckner - E.Speed).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KC 1(1:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Defensive Holding - 0 yards - enforced at IND 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 1(1:50 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to T.Kelce is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on KC-D.Bush - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at IND 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(1:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 30(1:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IND 30(1:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to P.Campbell [C.Jones]. PENALTY on KC-J.Reid - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(1:33 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 24 for -11 yards (F.Clark).
|+1 YD
2 & 21 - IND 24(0:58 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to IND 25 for 1 yard (T.Wharton - C.Jones).
|+1 YD
3 & 20 - IND 25(0:50 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 26 for 1 yard (T.Wharton).
|Punt
4 & 19 - IND 26(0:44 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to KC 34 - Center-L.Rhodes. S.Moore to KC 46 for 12 yards (T.Brown; L.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 46(0:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to Ju.Watson (R.Thomas). PENALTY on KC-T.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KC 36(0:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to J.Smith-Schuster [Y.Ngakoue].
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - KC 36(0:20 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to KC 42 for 6 yards (B.Okereke; Z.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to KC 2. I.Pacheco to KC 31 for 29 yards (R.McLeod). KC-B.Cook was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 31(14:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-O.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - KC 26(14:54 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at KC 37 for 11 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - KC 37(14:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at IND 47 for 16 yards (R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(13:49 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left guard to IND 42 for 5 yards (B.Okereke; I.Odenigbo).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - KC 42(13:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at IND 36 for 6 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(12:35 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to IND 32 for 4 yards (D.Buckner).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KC 32(12:01 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at IND 24 for 8 yards (B.Facyson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(11:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to IND 15 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin; Y.Ngakoue).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 15(10:51 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 15(10:45 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - KC 15(10:42 - 3rd) N.Allegretti reported in as eligible. M.Burton up the middle to IND 13 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(9:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to IND 3 for 10 yards (R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(9:21 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right guard to IND 2 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 2(8:45 - 3rd) I.Pacheco up the middle to IND 2 for no gain (D.Buckner; R.McLeod).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 2(8:04 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce (K.Moore).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - KC 2(7:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at IND 2 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KC 7(7:59 - 3rd) M.Ammendola 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:56 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor pushed ob at IND 32 for 7 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IND 32(7:26 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 37 for 5 yards (N.Bolton - J.Reid). KC-C.Jones was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(7:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 39 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 39(6:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to J.Woods.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - IND 39(6:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Taylor to IND 48 for 9 yards (N.Bolton; B.Cook).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(5:38 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to KC 26 for 26 yards (L.Sneed; J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(4:58 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to KC 19 for 7 yards (J.Thornhill; N.Bolton).
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - IND 19(4:22 - 3rd) J.Taylor right end to KC 22 for -3 yards (D.Harris - C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 22(3:38 - 3rd) M.Ryan sacked at KC 33 for -11 yards (N.Bolton).
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - IND 33(2:58 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to KC -1. I.Pacheco to KC 9 for 10 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at KC 10. I.Pacheco to KC 12 for 2 yards (G.Stuard).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(2:48 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 16 for 4 yards (K.Paye).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - KC 16(2:11 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 18 for 2 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - KC 18(1:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 38 for 20 yards (R.Thomas).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38(0:52 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Gray pushed ob at IND 36 for 26 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(0:20 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right tackle to IND 32 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KC 32(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to IND 23 for 9 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(14:25 - 4th) J.McKinnon right end to IND 24 for -1 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KC 24(13:49 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - KC 24(13:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Ju.Watson [Z.Franklin].
|No Gain
4 & 11 - KC 24(13:34 - 4th) T.Townsend pass incomplete short left to N.Gray. Penalty on KC-G.Christian - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(13:29 - 4th) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 29 for 5 yards (K.Saunders).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - IND 29(12:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 35 for 6 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(12:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to KC 40 for 25 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(11:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at KC 36 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 36(11:02 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Alie-Cox.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - IND 36(10:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to KC 30 for 6 yards (J.Reid). Kansas City challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to KC 31 for 5 yards (J.Reid).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - IND 31(10:52 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to KC 31 for no gain (N.Bolton - D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 31(10:47 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (Z.Franklin).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 31(10:43 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to KC 28 for -3 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+53 YD
3 & 13 - KC 28(10:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at IND 19 for 53 yards (B.Facyson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19(9:29 - 4th) J.McKinnon up the middle to IND 16 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 16(8:53 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 16(8:48 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right. Penalty on KC-A.Wylie - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Good
4 & 7 - KC 16(8:41 - 4th) M.Ammendola 34 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(8:38 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 28 for 4 yards (K.Saunders).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IND 28(8:02 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 31 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 31(7:25 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 33 for 2 yards (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 33(6:39 - 4th) M.Ryan up the middle to IND 35 for 2 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 35(5:58 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 35(5:51 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to IND 39 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 39(5:06 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 31 for -8 yards (N.Bolton). PENALTY on KC-C.Jones - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at IND 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(4:48 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to KC 47 for 7 yards (R.Fenton; C.Dunlap).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - IND 47(4:11 - 4th) N.Hines right guard to KC 48 for -1 yards (C.Jones - J.Reid).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - IND 48(3:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to KC 44 for 4 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(3:03 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to KC 36 for 8 yards (N.Bolton - D.Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IND 36(2:30 - 4th) N.Hines right tackle to KC 29 for 7 yards (J.Reid - J.Thornhill).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 29(2:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to KC 24 for 5 yards (F.Clark). PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - IND 39(1:55 - 4th) J.Taylor left tackle to KC 26 for 13 yards (L.Sneed).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - IND 26(1:15 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to KC 12 for 14 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 12(0:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce (Ja.Watson) [J.Reid].
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IND 12(0:29 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Woods for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN [C.Jones].
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 4th) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 63 yards from IND 35 to KC 2. I.Pacheco to KC 15 for 13 yards (B.Banogu; T.Brown). PENALTY on IND-E.Speed - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30(0:18 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (E.Speed).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - KC 30(0:14 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling to IND 46 for 24 yards (Z.Franklin) [D.Buckner].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 46(0:08 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by R.McLeod (S.Gilmore) at IND 36. R.McLeod to IND 36 for no gain (T.Kelce).
-
JAC
LAC
13
0
2nd 8:11 CBS
-
ATL
SEA
10
10
2nd 15:00 FOX
-
GB
TB
7
3
2nd 10:21 FOX
-
LAR
ARI
13
0
2nd 13:23 FOX
-
SF
DEN
0
045 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NE
37
26
Final FOX
-
BUF
MIA
19
21
Final CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
27
12
Final CBS
-
DET
MIN
24
28
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
20
23
Final CBS
-
KC
IND
17
20
Final CBS
-
LV
TEN
22
24
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
14
22
Final FOX
-
PHI
WAS
24
8
Final FOX