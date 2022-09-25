|
Titans never trail in keeping Raiders winless with 24-22 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season.
Derrick Henry also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Henry also added 58 yards more receiving as the Titans (1-2) avoided their worst start since 2009 when they lost the first six games that season.
The Raiders (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2018. A week after blowing a 20-point lead in losing to Arizona in overtime, the Raiders had every chance to get back in this game in the second half as they blanked Tennessee after halftime.
Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard celebrated his 100th regular-season game by picking off a Derek Carr pass in the end zone with 9:22 left.
Kristian Fulton broke up a pass to Raiders receiver Mack Collins in the end zone with 3:33 left.
Trailing 24-16, the Raiders converted a fourth-and-15 and a fourth-and-10 to keep their final drive alive. Carr then hit Mack Hollins with a 9-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal from the Titans 9. But Carr's 2-point conversion pass to tie the game was broken up by linebacker Dylan Cole.
Austin Hooper then recovered the onside kick for Tennessee, which knelt down for the win.
Carr was 26 of 44 for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Hollins finished with eight catches for 158 yards, and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was held to five catches and 36 yards with a TD.
Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans would get back to their bread and butter on offense. They made sure their two-time NFL rushing champ touched the ball six times on a 12-play drive to open the game. Henry ran four times for 16 yards, including 19 on back-to-back carries. He also had two catches for 26 yards.
The Titans also got the ball to some of their other top players. As a result, they scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions with drives of at least 75 yards for just the third time since 2000 and led 24-10 at halftime.
It also was the first time the Raiders allowed three straight such TDs since a 44-7 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2009.
The Raiders tried switching gears in the third quarter. But they had to settle for a second field goal by Daniel Carlson, this a 32-yarder after using up 8:03 of the third. Even after safety Duron Harmon picked off the pass and returned it 11 yards to the Titans 31, the Raiders wound up punting.
A holding call on right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wiped out a 29-yard pass by Carr to Darren Waller. Adams couldn't get both feet down on a catch, then they were flagged for delay backing them up even more. Carr's pass to Brandon Bolden was stopped for a 2-yard loss.
INJURIES
Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went down on Tannehill's 41-yard pass to Robert Woods that set up Henry's first TD. Ya-Sin returned quickly, but went down again in the fourth quarter. Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was evaluated for a concussion.
Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was on the injury report with an injured knee, went straight to the locker room with an injured elbow in the third quarter. Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton went down with 1:22 left.
UP NEXT
Raiders return home to host Denver on Sunday.
Titans visit Indianapolis on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:45
|29:15
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|361
|Total Plays
|65
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|109
|Rush Attempts
|19
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|300
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|27-45
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|7-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|3-60.3
|Return Yards
|49
|74
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-24
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-6 -33%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
23
FPTS
|D. Carr
|26/44
|303
|2
|1
|23
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
29
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|13
|66
|0
|13
|14
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|3
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Carr 4 QB
23
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|17
|0
|11
|23
|
D. Adams 17 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Adams
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
29
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|10
|8
|158
|1
|60
|29
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
7
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|5
|3
|44
|0
|22
|7
|
D. Adams 17 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Adams
|10
|5
|36
|1
|18
|14
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|6
|5
|31
|0
|13
|14
|
D. Waller 83 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Waller
|5
|3
|22
|0
|17
|5
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|35
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|48.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Cole
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|19/27
|264
|1
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
24
FPTS
|D. Henry
|20
|85
|1
|24
|24
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|14
|0
|10
|5
|
T. Burks 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
20
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|4
|2
|1
|3
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 2 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Woods
|9
|4
|85
|0
|41
|12
|
D. Henry 22 RB
24
FPTS
|D. Henry
|6
|5
|58
|0
|23
|24
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|3
|3
|40
|0
|15
|7
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|5
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
10
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|3
|3
|19
|1
|13
|10
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|3
|
T. Burks 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Burks
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Ray 58 DE
|W. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
6
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|3
|60.3
|2
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
0
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Woods 2 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 22 for -3 yards (M.Crosby).
|+23 YD
2 & 13 - TEN 22(14:21 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 45 for 23 yards (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 45(13:33 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 45(13:30 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 45 for no gain (R.Ya-Sin - M.Crosby).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 45(12:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at LV 44 for 11 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 44(12:07 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to LV 35 for 9 yards (R.Teamer).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 35(11:28 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to LV 25 for 10 yards (R.Teamer).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(10:46 - 1st) T.Burks right end pushed ob at LV 17 for 8 yards (R.Teamer).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TEN 17(10:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to LV 20 for -3 yards (J.Brown). PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 17 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 27(9:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to LV 11 for 16 yards (A.Robertson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:54 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to LV 5 for 6 yards (J.Brown - D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 5(8:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to LV 2 for 3 yards (C.Ferrell).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 2(7:25 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|(7:22 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to LV 2. A.Abdullah MUFFS catch - recovered by LV at LV -1. - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to LV 28 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LV 28(6:40 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole (R.McCreary). PENALTY on TEN-R.McCreary - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at LV 28 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(6:33 - 1st) D.Adams left end to TEN 40 for -4 yards (K.Fulton).
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - LV 40(5:53 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to TEN 41 for -1 yards (K.Fulton).
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - LV 41(5:10 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to TEN 21 for 20 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21(4:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to TEN 11 for 10 yards (R.McCreary - D.Tuszka).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 11(3:47 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to TEN 9 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LV 9(3:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller pushed ob at TEN 3 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 3(2:26 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LV 3(2:21 - 1st) D.Carlson 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:19 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 27 for 2 yards (J.Brown; R.Ya-Sin).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(1:40 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to TEN 40 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(0:55 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 45 for 5 yards (A.Billings; M.Crosby).
|+41 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 45(0:24 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to R.Woods to LV 14 for 41 yards (D.Harmon - J.Abram) [B.Nichols]. LV-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to LV 1 for 13 yards (N.Hobbs - D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 1(14:29 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to F.Moreau to LV 47 for 22 yards (A.Hooker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(13:45 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (D.Long).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - LV 50(13:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau pushed ob at TEN 36 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(12:23 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to TEN 30 for 6 yards (T.Mitchell; Z.Cunningham).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - LV 30(11:42 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 12 for 18 yards (K.Byard).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 12(10:59 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end to TEN 1 for 11 yards (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LV 1(10:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TEN 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LV 5(9:49 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to TEN 2. H.Haskins to LV 43 for 55 yards (L.Masterson - J.Horsted). PENALTY on TEN-J.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 21(9:35 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 21 for no gain (M.Koonce).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 21(8:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 28 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 28(8:05 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 38 for 10 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(7:27 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 48 for 10 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:43 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to R.Woods pushed ob at LV 31 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(6:11 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to LV 25 for 6 yards (A.Billings; M.Butler).
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 25(5:35 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to LV 1 for 24 yards (J.Abram).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 1(4:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to LV 1. A.Abdullah to LV 24 for 23 yards (L.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(4:49 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 33 for 9 yards (D.Tuszka - Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 33(4:08 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 37 for 4 yards (W.Ray - D.Long).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(3:26 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 40 for 3 yards (D.Long - R.McCreary).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 40(2:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 40(2:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LV 40(2:30 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 47 yards to TEN 13 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(2:23 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim pushed ob at TEN 26 for 13 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 26(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (A.Robertson).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 26(1:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim to TEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 30(1:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (D.Deablo) [J.Abram].
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 30(1:09 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to LV 13 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(1:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to LV 19 for 6 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 19(0:43 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 19(0:38 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 12 for -7 yards (R.Weaver).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LV 12(0:34 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 58 yards to TEN 30 - Center-T.Sieg. R.Woods to LV 49 for 21 yards (J.Horsted - R.Teamer).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 49(0:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to LV 34 for 15 yards (D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34(0:17 - 2nd) D.Hilliard right tackle to LV 30 for 4 yards (M.Crosby - D.Deablo).
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - TEN 30(0:04 - 2nd) R.Bullock 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to LV 26 for 1 yard (R.McCreary - K.Fulton).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:19 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 37 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(13:42 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 13 yards (Z.Cunningham - K.Byard).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(12:54 - 3rd) B.Bolden right end pushed ob at TEN 38 for 12 yards (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(12:22 - 3rd) B.Bolden left tackle to TEN 36 for 2 yards (K.Fulton; Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 36(11:40 - 3rd) M.Hollins pass short left to J.Jacobs pushed ob at TEN 32 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham). TEN-Z.Cunningham was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LV 32(11:21 - 3rd) B.Bolden left end to TEN 29 for 3 yards (A.Hooker).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - LV 29(10:39 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at TEN 25 for 4 yards (R.McCreary).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:01 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to TEN 20 for 5 yards (D.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LV 20(9:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins ran ob at TEN 15 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 15(8:44 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to TEN 12 for 3 yards (T.Tart; J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LV 12(8:04 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 9 for 3 yards (K.Byard; K.Fulton).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LV 9(7:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LV 14(7:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau (J.Simmons) [J.Simmons].
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LV 14(7:01 - 3rd) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(6:57 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 25 for no gain (J.Hankins - M.Crosby).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEN 25(6:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - TEN 20(6:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 31 for 11 yards (D.Deablo - B.Nichols). PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 20 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - TEN 15(5:40 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Henry to TEN 24 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEN 24(4:55 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon at TEN 44. D.Harmon to TEN 31 for 13 yards (A.Hooper).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 31(4:47 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Waller ran ob at TEN 2 for 29 yards. PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 31 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - LV 41(4:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to TEN 34 for 7 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 34(3:50 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - LV 34(3:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 34 - No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 18 - LV 39(3:45 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to TEN 41 for -2 yards (J.Simmons; D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 20 - LV 41(3:05 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 41 yards to end zone - Center-T.Sieg - Touchback. Las Vegas challenged the touchback ruling - and the play was REVERSED. A.Cole punts 39 yards to TEN 2 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-M.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 2(2:56 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 3 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEN 3(2:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (J.Brown).
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 3(2:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to D.Hilliard to TEN 33 for 30 yards (R.Ya-Sin - D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(1:22 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 37 for 4 yards (D.Deablo).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 37(0:38 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 13 yards (J.Brown - D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 50(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to LV 48 for 2 yards (A.Billings).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 48(14:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to LV 41 for 7 yards (N.Hobbs). LV-N.Hobbs was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 41(13:42 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to LV 44 for -3 yards (M.Crosby - C.Jones).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - TEN 44(13:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to T.Burks [C.Jones].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(12:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end to LV 48 for 4 yards (D.Walker; D.Long).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LV 48(12:09 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to TEN 44 for 8 yards (R.McCreary) [D.Walker].
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(11:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Waller to TEN 27 for 17 yards (A.Hooker). PENALTY on TEN-A.Hooker - Unnecessary Roughness - 14 yards - enforced at TEN 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(10:55 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to TEN 10 for 3 yards (N.Jones; K.Byard).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - LV 10(10:16 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end to TEN 6 for 4 yards (R.Weaver - A.Hooker). FUMBLES (A.Hooker) - touched at TEN 3 - ball out of bounds at TEN 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 6(9:33 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle intended for D.Waller INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN -4. K.Byard to TEN 20 for 24 yards (J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 20(9:22 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [J.Hankins]. LV-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 20(9:17 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 22 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 22(8:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 37 for 15 yards (R.Teamer).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(7:50 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 38 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEN 38(7:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 38(7:04 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper to TEN 46 for 8 yards (R.Teamer).
|Punt
4 & 1 - TEN 46(6:16 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(6:02 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep left to M.Hollins pushed ob at TEN 20 for 60 yards (A.Hooker) [T.Tart]. PENALTY on LV-A.Bars - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(5:35 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to TEN 36 for -1 yards (T.Mitchell - D.Cole).
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - LV 36(4:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to K.Cole to TEN 24 for 12 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 24(4:18 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LV 24(4:15 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins to TEN 17 for 7 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 17(3:38 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to M.Hollins (K.Fulton).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LV 17(3:33 - 4th) D.Carlson 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(3:29 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (J.Hankins - M.Crosby).
|Fumble
2 & 9 - TEN 26(3:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 15 for -11 yards (M.Crosby). FUMBLES (M.Crosby) [M.Crosby] - recovered by TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine at TEN 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - TEN 14(3:16 - 4th) D.Hilliard up the middle to TEN 24 for 10 yards (J.Abram - C.Ferrell). Penalty on TEN-N.Davis - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEN 24(3:09 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 70 yards to LV 6 - Center-M.Cox. K.Cole pushed ob at LV 19 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 19(2:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 32 for 13 yards (A.Hooker) [R.Weaver].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 32(2:30 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 32(2:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 32(2:19 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to K.Cole.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - LV 32(2:13 - 4th) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LV 32 - No Play.
|+48 YD
4 & 15 - LV 27(2:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to M.Hollins to TEN 25 for 48 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins ran ob at TEN 20 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - LV 20(1:56 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles right tackle pushed ob at TEN 14 for 6 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 14(1:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (T.Tart).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 14(1:44 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (D.Cole).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 14(1:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to K.Cole (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
4 & 10 - LV 14(1:37 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller. PENALTY on TEN-L.Johnson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 9(1:32 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 9(1:26 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins. TEN-K.Fulton was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 9(1:22 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to K.Cole.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - LV 9(1:18 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:14 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Carr pass to D.Waller is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 4th) (Onside Kick formation) D.Carlson kicks onside 7 yards from LV 35 to LV 42. A.Hooper (didn't try to advance) to LV 42 for no gain.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(1:13 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to LV 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 43(0:39 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to LV 44 for -1 yards.
