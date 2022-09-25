|
|
|ATL
|SEA
Cordarrelle Patterson rumbles Falcons past Seahawks 27-23
SEATTLE (AP) Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and the Atlanta Falcons picked up their first win of the season in beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday.
Patterson rumbled for 107 yards in the second half and the Falcons were able to avoid starting 0-3 for the second time in three seasons. Mariota used the pass game to pick up chunks of yards in the first half, then it was Patterson churning big plays in the run game.
Patterson had a career-best 120 yards in the season opener against New Orleans and topped it just two weeks later. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Atlanta a 17-10 lead.
Mariota was 13 of 20 passing for 223 yards and his touchdown throw to London in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave Atlanta the lead for good. London had just three catches for 54 yards, while Kyle Pits had five receptions for 87 yards.
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted by Richie Grant on a desperation fourth-and-18 from the Atlanta 38 with 1:30 remaining. It was the fourth time in Smith's career topping 300 yards passing and the first since the 2014 season.
Smith threw touchdowns to DK Metcalf, his first of the season, and Will Dissly, both in the first half.
The Seahawks will also question the decision to kick a 25-yard field goal from Jason Myers late in the third quarter when Seattle faced fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 7. Seattle called timeout before deciding to kick, rather than go for it.
Atlanta seemed poised for a clinching score midway through the fourth quarter when a mistake by Mariota gave Seattle a chance.
Mariota and Tyson Allegier mishandled an exchanged handoff and fumbled with 5:12 remaining. Seattle's Uchenna Nwosu jumped on the loose ball and Seattle had a chance at driving for a winning touchdown.
Smith made a handful of key throws to get Seattle to the Atlanta 24. A key holding penalty on Damien Lewis erased a screen pass to Rashaad Penny that would have put the Seahawks at the Atlanta 10. Grady Jarrett then sacked Smith on third down, and his fourth-down pass for Tyler Lockett was overthrown and picked off by Grant.
DRONE DELAY?
The game was stopped with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter for about five minutes, apparently because of a drone flying in the area around Lumen Field. Players were sent to the sidelines before the game resumed.
There was also a brief delay because of a drone during Saturday night's game between Washington and Stanford across town.
MISSING
Seattle was without three of its top cornerbacks as Artie Burns, Sidney Jones and Justin Coleman were all inactive. Burns was working back from a groin injury but neither he nor Jones had any injury designation on the final injury report for the week. Coleman had missed last week with a calf injury.
Seattle also lost backup running back and special teams standout Travis Homer on the first possession of the game. Homer had a 7-yard carry, but left with a rib injury and was ruled out.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Atlanta returns home for the first time since Week 1 to face Cleveland.
Seahawks: Seattle plays its next two on the road beginning next Sunday at Detroit.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:14
|31:46
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|386
|420
|Total Plays
|54
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|112
|Rush Attempts
|31
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|207
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|32-44
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-73.0
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|18
|59
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|386
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|13/20
|229
|1
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|17
|141
|1
|40
|22
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|6
|25
|0
|7
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|7
|4
|1
|6
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
13
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|8
|5
|87
|0
|28
|13
|
D. London 5 WR
14
FPTS
|D. London
|6
|3
|54
|1
|30
|14
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
6
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|2
|49
|0
|26
|6
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
22
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|22
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 NT
|A. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Landman 55 LB
|N. Landman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
9
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|2/2
|54
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|73.0
|0
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|32/44
|325
|2
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Penny 20 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Penny
|14
|66
|0
|14
|7
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|21
|0
|16
|5
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|19
|0
|21
|5
|
T. Homer 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
G. Smith 7 QB
23
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|11
|9
|76
|0
|20
|16
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|12
|5
|64
|1
|18
|17
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
6
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|44
|0
|36
|6
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
12
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|3
|3
|34
|1
|18
|12
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|4
|2
|31
|0
|23
|5
|
N. Fant 87 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Fant
|4
|4
|27
|0
|16
|6
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|5
|
P. Hart 19 WR
2
FPTS
|P. Hart
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|3
|14
|0
|6
|5
|
R. Penny 20 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Penny
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 NT
|A. Woods
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 OLB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DE
|P. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 OLB
|U. Nwosu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 40 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
11
FPTS
|J. Myers
|3/3
|32
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|51.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|26.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 35 for 10 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 40(13:56 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to ATL 49 for 11 yards (R.Grant).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(13:24 - 1st) R.Penny right tackle to ATL 35 for 14 yards (C.Hayward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:46 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to ATL 32 for 3 yards (T.Andersen).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 32(12:13 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to ATL 34 for -2 yards (R.Evans).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 34(11:33 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at ATL 21 for 13 yards (A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(11:28 - 1st) T.Homer right guard to ATL 14 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 14(11:08 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to ATL 14 for no gain (R.Evans; T.Graham).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SEA 14(10:27 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (A.Terrell).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SEA 14(10:23 - 1st) J.Myers 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(10:19 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep middle to K.Pitts.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 25(10:13 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks - J.Jones).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 31(9:30 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to ATL 45 for 14 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(8:49 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 49 for 4 yards (J.Jones - P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-B.Mone - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 49.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(8:23 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to A.Firkser to SEA 24 for 22 yards (M.Jackson).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(7:40 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts pushed ob at SEA 3 for 21 yards (J.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ATL 3(7:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts [Q.Jefferson]. PENALTY on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at SEA 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 1(7:13 - 1st) M.Mariota right end to SEA 1 for no gain (C.Barton). Atlanta challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Mariota right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 61 yards from ATL 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 26 for 22 yards (E.Harris; D.Marlowe).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26(7:03 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 40 for 14 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(6:32 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to SEA 45 for 5 yards (R.Evans - T.Graham).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SEA 45(6:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at SEA 49 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|+36 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 49(5:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep right to C.Parkinson pushed ob at ATL 15 for 36 yards (J.Hawkins).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 15(4:53 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to ATL 18 for -3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - SEA 18(4:16 - 1st) G.Smith pass deep middle to W.Dissly for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:12 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right tackle to ATL 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 31(3:31 - 1st) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 38 for 7 yards (A.Woods).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(2:50 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to O.Zaccheaus to SEA 39 for 23 yards (T.Woolen) [P.Ford].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 39(2:02 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London (M.Jackson).
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 39(1:55 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep right to K.Pitts to SEA 11 for 28 yards (J.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 11(1:09 - 1st) C.Patterson left guard to SEA 7 for 4 yards (J.Brooks - T.Woolen).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 7(0:31 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.London. PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ATL 17(0:23 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at SEA 23 for -6 yards (C.Bryant). Penalty on ATL-J.Matthews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - ATL 23(0:19 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London. Penalty on ATL-D.London - Illegal Touch Pass - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - ATL 23(0:11 - 1st) Y.Koo 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to SEA 3. D.Dallas to SEA 33 for 30 yards (M.Ford; D.Marlowe).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 41 for 8 yards.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 41(14:38 - 2nd) G.Smith left tackle to SEA 38 for -3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 38(13:54 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 38(13:50 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to ATL 11 - Center-C.Tinker - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 11(13:43 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 12 for 1 yard (A.Woods).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 12(13:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to D.London pushed ob at ATL 42 for 30 yards (M.Jackson) [A.Woods].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 42(12:19 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 42 for no gain (B.Mafe - Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 42(11:41 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 33 for -9 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|+26 YD
3 & 19 - ATL 33(11:00 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep left to O.Zaccheaus pushed ob at SEA 41 for 26 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(10:26 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right end to SEA 38 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 38(9:41 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 36 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - ATL 36(9:01 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to SEA 17 for 19 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(8:18 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(8:12 - 2nd) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 28 for 3 yards (L.Carter; M.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SEA 28(7:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 28(7:26 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 35 for 7 yards (C.Hayward).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(6:56 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant pushed ob at ATL 49 for 16 yards (C.Hayward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(6:27 - 2nd) R.Penny left guard to ATL 46 for 3 yards (R.Evans - A.Rush).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 46(5:49 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at ATL 41 for 5 yards [M.Ford].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SEA 41(5:20 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to ATL 41 for no gain (A.Terrell).
|+23 YD
4 & 2 - SEA 41(4:39 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to M.Goodwin pushed ob at ATL 18 for 23 yards (C.Hayward).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 18(4:04 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:58 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 27 for 2 yards (B.Mafe - J.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ATL 27(3:23 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to K.Pitts.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 27(3:18 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ATL 27(3:12 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 73 yards to end zone - Center-L.McCullough - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(3:03 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 25 for 5 yards (C.Hayward).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SEA 25(2:40 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to T.Lockett (R.Grant). SEA-T.Lockett was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 25(2:33 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to C.Parkinson pushed ob at SEA 33 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 33(2:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to P.Hart to SEA 48 for 15 yards (R.Grant).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(1:43 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to ATL 36 for 16 yards (R.Grant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(1:24 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to ATL 33 for 3 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SEA 33(0:58 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right [T.Graham].
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 33(0:52 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ATL 20 for 13 yards (C.Hayward).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 20(0:45 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Dallas to ATL 13 for 7 yards (M.Walker - G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SEA 13(0:22 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SEA 13(0:17 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SEA 13(0:09 - 2nd) J.Myers 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle intended for D.London INTERCEPTED by T.Woolen at ATL 36. T.Woolen pushed ob at ATL 29 for 7 yards (P.Hesse).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 30 for 5 yards (J.Brooks - U.Nwosu).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 30(14:19 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to T.Allgeier to ATL 35 for 5 yards (A.Woods; J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(13:41 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right end to ATL 40 for 5 yards (J.Brooks - C.Barton).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ATL 40(13:03 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on SEA-Q.Diggs - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ATL 40 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(12:55 - 3rd) C.Patterson left guard to SEA 40 for 5 yards (B.Mafe; C.Barton).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 40(12:09 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to C.Patterson to SEA 28 for 12 yards (T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 28(11:27 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to SEA 24 for 4 yards (D.Johnson; B.Mone).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 24(11:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 24(10:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-C.Gossett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 24 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 11 - ATL 29(10:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at SEA 36 for -7 yards (D.Taylor). FUMBLES (D.Taylor) [D.Taylor] - recovered by ATL-K.McGary at SEA 36.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - ATL 36(10:07 - 3rd) Y.Koo 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(10:00 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to M.Goodwin to SEA 33 for 8 yards (T.Andersen).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 33(9:39 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle to SEA 34 for 1 yard (A.Rush).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 34(9:17 - 3rd) G.Smith up the middle to SEA 36 for 2 yards (T.Andersen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(8:38 - 3rd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 42 for 6 yards (R.Grant - A.Ogundeji).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 42(8:12 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short middle to W.Dissly to ATL 48 for 10 yards (M.Walker).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(7:28 - 3rd) K.Walker right end to ATL 27 for 21 yards (R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 27(6:38 - 3rd) R.Penny right tackle to ATL 24 for 3 yards (T.Graham; R.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 24(5:57 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker pushed ob at ATL 18 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 18(5:19 - 3rd) R.Penny right guard to ATL 15 for 3 yards (R.Evans - R.Grant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 15(4:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Parkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 15 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 20(4:28 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to ATL 13 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 13(3:47 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to ATL 7 for 6 yards (M.Walker - J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 7(3:19 - 3rd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SEA 7(3:15 - 3rd) J.Myers 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(3:11 - 3rd) C.Patterson right guard ran ob at SEA 35 for 40 yards (J.Jones).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(2:41 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end to SEA 17 for 18 yards (C.Barton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(2:05 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left guard to SEA 14 for 3 yards (A.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 14(1:26 - 3rd) M.Mariota left end to SEA 14 for no gain (T.Woolen).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 14(0:41 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:35 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to R.Penny to SEA 28 for 3 yards (M.Walker).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 28(15:00 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 29 for 1 yard (R.Grant).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - SEA 29(14:16 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Dallas to SEA 39 for 10 yards (R.Evans; N.Landman).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(13:34 - 4th) D.Dallas left tackle to SEA 41 for 2 yards (M.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SEA 41(12:56 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf (R.Evans).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 41(12:51 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to 50 for 9 yards (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 50(12:10 - 4th) R.Penny left guard to ATL 49 for 1 yard (R.Evans). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SEA 40(11:55 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to M.Goodwin (M.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SEA 40(11:51 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to M.Goodwin (R.Evans) [T.Graham].
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - SEA 40(11:46 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to K.Walker to SEA 45 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 15 - SEA 45(11:00 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 51 yards to ATL 4 - Center-C.Tinker. A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 10 for 6 yards (P.Hart; I.Dunn).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(10:48 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to ATL 13 for 3 yards (A.Woods; D.Johnson).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 13(10:08 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to ATL 23 for 10 yards (P.Ford).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(9:27 - 4th) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 41 for 18 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 41(8:45 - 4th) C.Patterson right end to ATL 47 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 47(8:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to SEA 48 for 5 yards (D.Taylor) [U.Nwosu].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(7:19 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to SEA 46 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu; J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 46(6:29 - 4th) A.Williams right end pushed ob at SEA 37 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(5:52 - 4th) C.Patterson left end pushed ob at SEA 34 for 3 yards (C.Barton).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - ATL 34(5:16 - 4th) M.Mariota to SEA 37 for -3 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by SEA-U.Nwosu at SEA 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 37(5:12 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 30 for -7 yards (L.Carter).
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - SEA 30(4:44 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 40 for 10 yards (M.Walker).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 40(4:13 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 46 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SEA 46(3:44 - 4th) R.Penny left guard to 50 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50(3:13 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep left to T.Lockett to ATL 30 for 20 yards (A.Terrell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(2:39 - 4th) R.Penny left guard to ATL 24 for 6 yards (R.Grant).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SEA 24(2:16 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to R.Penny to ATL 10 for 14 yards (M.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-D.Lewis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 24 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - SEA 34(2:05 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to ATL 28 for 6 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 28(2:00 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at ATL 38 for -10 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
4 & 18 - SEA 38(1:30 - 4th) G.Smith pass deep right intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by R.Grant at ATL 6. R.Grant to ATL 18 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(1:17 - 4th) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 23 for 5 yards (D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 23(1:12 - 4th) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 28 for 5 yards (P.Ford). SEA-J.Brooks was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 28(1:06 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to ATL 27 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 27(0:36 - 4th) M.Mariota kneels to ATL 26 for -1 yards.
-
SF
DEN
0
044.5 O/U
+1.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
DAL
NYG
0
039 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ABC
-
PIT
CLE
17
29
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NE
37
26
Final FOX
-
BUF
MIA
19
21
Final CBS
-
CIN
NYJ
27
12
Final CBS
-
DET
MIN
24
28
Final FOX
-
HOU
CHI
20
23
Final CBS
-
KC
IND
17
20
Final CBS
-
LV
TEN
22
24
Final FOX
-
NO
CAR
14
22
Final FOX
-
PHI
WAS
24
8
Final FOX
-
JAC
LAC
38
10
Final CBS
-
ATL
SEA
27
23
Final FOX
-
GB
TB
14
12
Final FOX
-
LAR
ARI
20
12
Final FOX