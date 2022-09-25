|
Panthers defeat Saints 22-14 to snap 9-game losing streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers (1-2) won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.
Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.
Carolina's defense held Winston and the Saints scoreless for three quarters before Mark Ingram cut the lead to 13-7 with a 5-yard TD run.
But then Shenault, acquired in a trade with Jacksonville late in the preseason and activated for the first time Sunday, caught a pass in the flat, juked a defender and raced along the left sideline for a touchdown to give the Panthers some cushion.
Carolina's defense took it from there, intercepting Winston twice in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn got a hand on Winston's pass on a blitz and defensive tackle Derrick Brown reached out to grab the ball with one hand for the interception, setting up Eddy Pineiro's third field goal to give Carolina a 22-7 lead. Winston answered with a 4-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway, but Horn intercepted Winston on a Hail Mary at midfield as time expired to seal the victory.
Winston fell to 4-7 against the Panthers during his career, with 18 interceptions and 10 touchdown passes.
The Panthers entered Week 3 as the only NFL team without a takeaway.
But they got a big one early as Frankie Luvu reached his arm in and ripped the ball away from Alvin Kamara at the line of scrimmage. Haynes picked up the loose ball and rambled 44 yards for a touchdown with an entourage by his side.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed one field goal and had another blocked.
INJURIES
Saints: The wide receiver position was decimated by injuries in the second half with Landry (ankle), Thomas (foot) and Smith (concussion) all leaving the game with injuries. LG Andrus Peat exited earlier with a concussion.
Panthers: CBs Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson both suffered neck injuries, but did return.
UP NEXT
Saints: Host Vikings on Sunday.
Panthers: Host Cardinals on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:50
|30:10
|1st Downs
|19
|12
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|14
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|426
|293
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|145
|Rush Attempts
|22
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|342
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.5
|6-46.8
|Return Yards
|73
|76
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|342
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|426
|TOTAL YDS
|293
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Winston 2 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Winston
|25/41
|353
|1
|2
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|15
|61
|0
|27
|7
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|5
|18
|1
|7
|7
|
J. Winston 2 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Winston
|2
|5
|0
|5
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
23
FPTS
|C. Olave
|13
|9
|147
|0
|49
|23
|
T. Smith 10 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Smith
|5
|4
|105
|0
|48
|14
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|5
|5
|49
|0
|16
|9
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|5
|2
|22
|0
|13
|4
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|7
|2
|12
|0
|6
|7
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
N. Vannett 81 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Vannett
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 DB
|J. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
2
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|6
|47.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|3
|18.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Landry 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Landry
|2
|8.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
12
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/25
|170
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
12
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|25
|108
|0
|18
|12
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|3
|25
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Moore 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|13
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
12
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
17
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|2
|90
|1
|67
|17
|
S. Smith 12 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|2
|22
|0
|24
|4
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
3
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|3
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
12
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|4
|2
|7
|0
|8
|12
|
D. Moore 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DT
|M. Ioannidis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
10
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|3/3
|48
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|6
|46.8
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
17
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|27.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Smith
|3
|7.3
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 56 yards from NO 35 to CAR 9. L.Shenault to CAR 27 for 18 yards (K.Elliss).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 27(14:54 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 41 for 14 yards (P.Werner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(14:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 45 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 45(13:33 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 42 for -3 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAR 42(12:49 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 42(12:45 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to NO 11 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by J.Landry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(12:37 - 1st) J.Winston FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 11 - and recovers at NO 10. J.Winston to NO 16 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - NO 16(12:08 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard pushed ob at NO 43 for 27 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 43(11:35 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 43(11:31 - 1st) M.Ingram right tackle to NO 47 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - NO 47(10:54 - 1st) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to CAR 41 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(10:20 - 1st) J.Winston pass short middle to M.Thomas to CAR 33 for 8 yards (C.Henderson - X.Woods).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NO 33(9:40 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-A.Trautman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 33 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NO 38(9:19 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to CAR 36 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 36(8:37 - 1st) J.Winston pass deep middle to M.Thomas to CAR 19 for 17 yards (F.Luvu). PENALTY on NO-M.Ingram - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 36 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - NO 49(8:08 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry to CAR 42 for 9 yards (S.Thompson) [J.Horn].
|Punt
4 & 11 - NO 42(7:28 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 20(7:21 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Moore.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 20(7:16 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 24 for 4 yards (P.Werner; T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 24(6:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 24(6:35 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to NO 27 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Landry pushed ob at NO 30 for 3 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 30(6:26 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 30 for no gain (D.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NO 30(5:47 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on CAR-Y.Gross-Matos - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NO 45(5:44 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 43 for -2 yards (F.Luvu). FUMBLES (F.Luvu) - touched at NO 42 - RECOVERED by CAR-M.Haynes at NO 44. M.Haynes for 44 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NO-N.Vannett - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(5:32 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short right [M.McCall].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(5:27 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 29 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 29(4:41 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete deep left to J.Landry.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 29(4:36 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 50 yards to CAR 21 - Center-Z.Wood. S.Smith to CAR 33 for 12 yards (J.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 33(4:26 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 40 for 7 yards (B.Roby).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CAR 40(3:50 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 47 for 7 yards (P.Williams; P.Werner).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(3:16 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to NO 44 for 9 yards (C.Granderson).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 44(2:35 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to NO 41 for 3 yards (T.Mathieu).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(2:12 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to NO 43 for -2 yards (J.Evans).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - CAR 43(1:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Anderson to NO 29 for 14 yards (B.Roby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 29(0:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas (P.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 29(0:45 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 29 for no gain (J.Evans - K.Street).
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 29(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to NO 27 for 2 yards (P.Werner).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CAR 27(14:22 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 61 yards from CAR 35 to NO 4. D.Washington MUFFS catch - and recovers at NO 9. D.Washington to NO 25 for 16 yards (C.Littleton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:09 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to N.Vannett to NO 30 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(13:36 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to NO 32 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NO 32(13:00 - 2nd) M.Ingram left guard to NO 35 for 3 yards (S.Thompson; D.Brown). PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - NO 22(12:30 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave to NO 26 for 4 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 26(11:53 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to CAR 29 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(11:44 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 34 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 34(11:24 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to C.McCaffrey [D.Davis].
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 34(11:18 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 25 for -9 yards (sack split by C.Granderson and J.Gray).
|Penalty
4 & 14 - CAR 25(10:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-S.Franklin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 25 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CAR 20(10:18 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 59 yards to NO 21 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Landry pushed ob at NO 35 for 14 yards (I.Thomas; S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 35(10:05 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep left to C.Olave. PENALTY on NO-C.Olave - Offensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - NO 30(9:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-A.Trautman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - NO 25(9:58 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave to NO 37 for 12 yards (C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NO 37(9:28 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 38 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 38(8:43 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to J.Johnson (S.Thompson) [B.Burns].
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 38(8:39 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 44 yards to CAR 18 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 18(8:32 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 24 for 6 yards (J.Evans; D.Onyemata).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - CAR 24(7:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to G.Ricci to CAR 39 for 15 yards (P.Werner).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 39(7:03 - 2nd) C.Hubbard right guard to NO 47 for 14 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(6:25 - 2nd) D.Moore left end pushed ob at NO 38 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 38(5:46 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 38 for no gain (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 38(5:28 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 36 for 2 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(4:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 36(4:36 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to NO 37 for -1 yards (P.Turner - D.Davis).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 37(3:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to T.Tremble to NO 30 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAR 30(3:00 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 70 yards from CAR 35 to NO -5. D.Washington pushed ob at NO 19 for 24 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 19(2:50 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 19(2:46 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 23 for 4 yards (D.Brown - Y.Gross-Matos).
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - NO 23(2:00 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 29 for 6 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 29(1:34 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NO 29(1:27 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 33 for 4 yards (M.Haynes; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+49 YD
3 & 6 - NO 33(0:53 - 2nd) J.Winston pass deep right to C.Olave to CAR 18 for 49 yards (C.Henderson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(0:46 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave ran ob at CAR 11 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 11(0:42 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to A.Kamara (D.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 11(0:37 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|No Good
4 & 3 - NO 11(0:33 - 2nd) W.Lutz 30 yard field goal is BLOCKED (H.Anderson) - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin - recovered by NO-B.Gillikin at CAR 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to NO 0. D.Washington to NO 19 for 19 yards (C.Hubbard). PENALTY on NO-D.Sorensen - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at NO 16. Carolina challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 8(14:54 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 14 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NO 14(14:20 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 22 for 8 yards (J.Chinn; X.Woods).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(13:41 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to J.Landry to NO 35 for 13 yards (X.Woods).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(13:01 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 42 for 7 yards (J.Horn; J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NO 42(12:27 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 46 for 4 yards (M.Haynes).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(11:52 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to CAR 47 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NO 47(11:15 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to CAR 45 for 2 yards (H.Anderson).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NO 45(10:30 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave pushed ob at CAR 39 for 6 yards (J.Chinn).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(10:01 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end to CAR 41 for -2 yards (H.Anderson; D.Nixon).
|+23 YD
2 & 12 - NO 41(9:22 - 3rd) J.Winston pass deep right to T.Smith to CAR 18 for 23 yards (J.Chinn).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(8:45 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to CAR 19 for -1 yards (M.Ioannidis).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 19(8:04 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to A.Kamara.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NO 19(7:58 - 3rd) J.Winston sacked at CAR 30 for -11 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Good
4 & 22 - NO 30(7:21 - 3rd) W.Lutz 48 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(7:16 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at NO 44 for 18 yards (P.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 44(6:41 - 3rd) D.Moore right end to NO 40 for 4 yards (B.Roby; P.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 40(5:58 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore (B.Roby).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 40(5:53 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 38 for 2 yards (J.Gray; C.Granderson).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - CAR 38(5:11 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to G.Ricci (D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(5:06 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 44 for 6 yards (J.Horn).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 44(4:30 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith.
|Fumble
3 & 4 - NO 44(4:23 - 3rd) J.Winston FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 44 - and recovers at NO 42. Penalty on NO-C.Olave - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 42(4:00 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 49 yards to CAR 9 - Center-Z.Wood. S.Smith to CAR 19 for 10 yards (Z.Wood; Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 19(3:49 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 27 for 8 yards (D.Davis; T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CAR 27(3:12 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 27 for no gain (K.Elliss).
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 27(2:31 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to S.Smith to NO 49 for 24 yards (B.Roby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 49(2:01 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Anderson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 49(1:56 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to NO 44 for 5 yards (P.Adebo).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 44(1:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAR 44(1:09 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 33 yards to NO 11 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-G.Ricci.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 11(0:59 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to C.Olave (J.Horn).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 11(0:56 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 10 for -1 yards (M.McCall).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - NO 10(0:18 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave to NO 22 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(15:00 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave pushed ob at NO 30 for 8 yards (K.Taylor).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - NO 30(14:28 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 46 for 16 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(14:05 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to A.Trautman ran ob at CAR 45 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - NO 45(13:42 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to T.Smith to CAR 34 for 11 yards (C.Henderson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(13:13 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to CAR 28 for 6 yards (F.Luvu).
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - NO 28(12:53 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at CAR 5 for 23 yards (S.Thompson). CAR-D.Brown was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NO 5(12:35 - 4th) M.Ingram up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 68 yards from NO 35 to CAR -3. L.Shenault to CAR 33 for 36 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 33(12:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore [D.Onyemata].
|+67 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 33(12:19 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to L.Shenault for 67 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:06 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.McCaffrey rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(12:06 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave ran ob at NO 36 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 36(11:29 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 36(11:25 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle intended for C.Olave INTERCEPTED by D.Brown (J.Horn) at NO 35. D.Brown to NO 35 for no gain (E.McCoy).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(11:19 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to I.Thomas to NO 31 for 4 yards (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 31(10:36 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NO 29 for 2 yards (K.Street).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - CAR 29(9:58 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end pushed ob at NO 20 for 9 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 20(9:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to C.McCaffrey (P.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 20(9:07 - 4th) C.Hubbard up the middle to NO 16 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 16(8:26 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CAR 16(8:23 - 4th) E.Pineiro 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:19 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara [M.Haynes].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NO 25(8:14 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to C.Olave ran ob at NO 45 for 20 yards [F.Luvu]. PENALTY on NO-E.McCoy - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - NO 15(7:50 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 21 for 6 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NO 21(7:09 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right [X.Woods].
|Punt
4 & 14 - NO 21(7:02 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 55 yards to CAR 24 - Center-Z.Wood. S.Smith to CAR 32 for 8 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on CAR-K.Taylor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 24. Penalty on CAR-K.Taylor - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 14(6:50 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 15 for 1 yard (P.Werner; T.Kpassagnon).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 15(6:05 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 20 for 5 yards (P.Werner).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CAR 20(5:20 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end to NO 40 for 40 yards (P.Williams). PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|+23 YD
3 & 14 - CAR 10(4:44 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to L.Shenault to CAR 33 for 23 yards (T.Mathieu; P.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 33(4:32 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 35 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle - C.Jordan).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 35(4:28 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 40 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 40(4:22 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 41 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle; P.Werner).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CAR 41(3:35 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 49 yards to NO 10 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-S.Thomas-Oliver.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - NO 10(3:28 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left to C.Olave to NO 48 for 38 yards (J.Chinn).
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:56 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to T.Smith to CAR 4 for 48 yards (J.Chinn). NO-T.Smith was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NO 4(2:29 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to M.Callaway for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks onside 19 yards from NO 35 to CAR 46. D.Moore (didn't try to advance) to CAR 46 for no gain.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(2:21 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to CAR 47 for 1 yard (P.Werner; S.Tuttle).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 47(2:00 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right tackle to NO 49 for 4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 49(1:14 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right guard to NO 45 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 45(0:27 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to NO 1 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-S.Thomas-Oliver.
