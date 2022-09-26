|
|
|SF
|DEN
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER (AP) Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson.
Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson's 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead.
Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2, drove the 49ers (1-2) to midfield but his pass to Deebo Samuel was tipped by Jackson and intercepted by linebacker Jonas Griffith at the Denver 42 just before the 2-minute warning.
The Broncos went three-and-out again and the Niners got the ball back at their 15 with 1:42 remaining after punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud recovered his own muffed punt.
Bradley Chubb sacked Garoppolo for a 12-yard loss to the San Francisco 3. Then, Jeff Wilson hauled in the pass and coughed up the football on a hit from P.J. Locke. Jackson scooped up the loose ball with 65 seconds left at the 49ers' 24.
The only other game in NFL history that finished 11-10 came on Nov. 16, 2008, when the Steelers edged the Chargers.
Before Gordon's score, Garoppolo's 3-yard strike to Brandon Aiyuk in the first quarter stood as the only touchdown on the night.
For a while it looked like this might be the first 7-5 finish since Washington beat Detroit on Oct. 16, 1938.
Garoppolo and the 49ers may never have been happier for a safety, because he stepped out of the back of the end zone while tossing a pass that Chubb picked off at the 3 and crossed the goal line for what the Broncos thought was a pick-6 that would have erased a 7-3 deficit.
But it was a safety, leaving the 49ers clinging to a 7-5 lead in the third quarter.
''Wish he wouldn't have stepped out on that one,'' Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
Garoppolo isn't the only NFL quarterback to lose track of where he was on the field and step out of the back of the end zone. It infamously happened to Dan Orlovsky on Oct. 12, 2008, while playing for the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky was trying to get away from Minnesota defensive end Jared Allen when he stepped out of bounds numerous times before the play was stopped.
Immediately after Garoppolo's blunder, Orlovsky posted on his Twitter account: ''IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER ... FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM.''
''That was a tough situation that I put him in,'' San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said of his quarterback. ''They had one unblocked guy coming. I wish we had time for the big play. Could have ditched it. But it was a tough situation.''
San Francisco star left tackle Trent Williams injured an ankle on the play and walked off the field and through the tunnel to the locker room. He didn't return.
The Broncos drove into field goal range after the subsequent free kick, but Brandon McManus was wide right on a 53-yard attempt that would have given Denver its first lead.
Robbie Gould's 51-yarder then gave San Francisco a 10-5 edge with 14 minutes remaining.
Dogged by play-calling problems, penalties and other operational miscues in his first two games as Denver's head coach, Hackett hired longtime NFL assistant and former Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg, 66, to help him manage the game better and get calls into Russell Wilson faster.
Rosburg, who had been retired since 2019, was in the booth Sunday night and his hiring paid off immediately: Denver's operations were cleaner and he talked Hackett out of going for it on fourth-and-inches from his own 34 in the fourth quarter and punting it instead.
The Broncos buried the Niners deep and they got the ball right back and Wilson engineered the winning drive.
Jeff Wilson reeled off a 37-yard run up the middle that set up San Francisco's first touchdown, a 3-yard catch by Aiyuk.
The Broncos didn't get a first down until the final play of the first quarter on Russell Wilson's 34-yard pass to Courtland Sutton out of his own end zone.
That eventually resulted in a 55-yard field goal by McManus that cut Denver's deficit to 7-3.
JEWELL JEWEL
Linebacker Josey Jewell made his 2022 debut after missing two games with a calf injury and he recovered a fumble by Garoppolo at the 50-yard line early in the third quarter. He also had one of Denver's four sacks and one of the Broncos' three takeaways.
''That was awesome to get back out there with the guys,'' said Jewell, who led Denver with nine tackles, including two for a loss.
INJURIES
San Francisco LB Azeez Al-Shaair left in the second quarter with a knee injury and didn't return. Broncos OLB Baron Browning left in the second quarter with a knee injury, and DT D.J. Jones left in the third with a head injury.
UP NEXT
The 49ers host the Rams on Monday night, Oct. 3, and the Broncos visit the Raiders on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:31
|34:29
|1st Downs
|13
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-10
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|267
|261
|Total Plays
|52
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|101
|Rush Attempts
|19
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.7
|10-47.6
|Return Yards
|63
|24
|Punts - Returns
|5-40
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-23
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|18/29
|211
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|12
|75
|0
|37
|11
|
J. Mason 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Mason
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|5
|6
|0
|3
|12
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|8
|5
|73
|0
|32
|12
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
12
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|8
|3
|39
|1
|20
|12
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|3
|3
|31
|0
|16
|11
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
6
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|6
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
3
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 CB
|E. Moseley
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gould 9 K
|R. Gould
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
4
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|7
|51.7
|3
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|5
|8.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|20/33
|184
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|15
|58
|0
|16
|8
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|12
|26
|1
|6
|15
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
8
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|6
|17
|0
|12
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|10
|8
|97
|0
|34
|17
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|6
|5
|29
|0
|22
|15
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|6
|2
|17
|0
|16
|3
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Williams 33 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Boone 26 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 OLB
|R. Gregory
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|55
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|10
|47.6
|6
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 10 for 8 yards (J.Strnad).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 10(14:54 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 12 for 2 yards (D.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - SF 12(14:19 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 25 for 13 yards (K.Williams - K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(13:42 - 1st) D.Samuel left tackle to SF 26 for 1 yard (M.Purcell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 26(13:07 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (P.Surtain).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 26(13:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle (Dj.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 26(12:57 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to DEN 29 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 29(12:50 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams to DEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 31(12:24 - 1st) J.Williams left guard to DEN 31 for no gain (D.Greenlaw; K.Givens).
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 31(12:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 32 for 1 yard (D.Lenoir - F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 32(11:19 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to SF 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 25 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:07 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 20 yards (K.Jackson).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(10:32 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to DEN 18 for 37 yards (P.Surtain).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 18(9:46 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to DEN 9 for 9 yards (C.Sterns; J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(9:14 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SF 8(8:38 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to DEN 3 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SF 3(7:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:56 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 28(7:23 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DEN 28(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-S.Ebukam - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DEN 33(7:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam.
|Punt
4 & 2 - DEN 33(7:16 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 57 yards to SF 10 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 19 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(7:05 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 35 for 16 yards (N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 35(6:24 - 1st) D.Samuel right end to SF 35 for no gain (D.Jones; J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SF 35(6:02 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 41 for 6 yards (C.Sterns - J.Jewell).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SF 41(5:19 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-J.Brendel - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 36(5:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 26 for -10 yards (J.Jewell).
|Punt
4 & 19 - SF 26(4:31 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 74 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(4:21 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 24 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(3:48 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 25 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga - A.Al-Shaair).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 25(3:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Jeudy (K.Hyder - E.Moseley).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 25(3:00 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to SF 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(2:53 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 24 for -1 yards (J.Jewell).
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - SF 24(2:16 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep middle to D.Samuel to SF 42 for 18 yards (K.Williams; K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 42(1:43 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 46 for 4 yards (J.Jewell - J.Griffith).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SF 46(1:08 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 49 for 3 yards (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 49(0:22 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk (P.Surtain).
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 49(0:17 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 45 yards to DEN 6 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-D.Flannigan-Fowles.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 6(0:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 34 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 37 for -3 yards (K.Hyder).
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 37(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 44 for 7 yards (C.Ward; D.Greenlaw).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 44(13:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Jeudy to SF 40 for 16 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 40(13:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 40(13:02 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to SF 39 for 1 yard (N.Bosa; S.Ebukam).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 39(12:18 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right guard to SF 37 for 2 yards (C.Omenihu). Penalty on DEN-C.Fleming - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 37(12:00 - 2nd) B.McManus 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to SF 0. R.McCloud to SF 15 for 15 yards (J.Griffith - E.Saubert).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(11:51 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to D.Samuel ran ob at SF 47 for 32 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 47(11:16 - 2nd) J.Wilson right end to SF 47 for no gain (B.Chubb). PENALTY on SF-S.Burford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 47 - No Play. Penalty on SF-R.McCloud - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SF 37(10:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 48 for 11 yards (J.Griffith).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 48(10:11 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - SF 48(10:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to DEN 47 for 5 yards (D.Williams - D.Jones). SF-D.Samuel was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SF 47(9:28 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to DEN 1 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-R.Dwelley. PENALTY on DEN-R.Gregory - Offensive Holding - 0 yards - enforced at DEN 1. Denver challenged the touchback ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 1(9:17 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to DEN 8 for 7 yards (H.Ridgeway; A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 8(8:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 13 for 5 yards (E.Moseley - A.Al-Shaair).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(8:01 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to DEN 17 for 4 yards (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 17(7:22 - 2nd) J.Williams right end to DEN 20 for 3 yards (T.Gipson).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 20(6:37 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 25 for 5 yards (D.Lenoir) [D.Jackson].
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(6:04 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to DEN 41 for 16 yards (T.Gipson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 50(4:43 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to SF 28 for 22 yards (C.Ward; D.Greenlaw) [S.Ebukam]. SF-A.Al-Shaair was injured during the play.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(4:03 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to SF 34 for -6 yards (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 34(3:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - DEN 34(3:17 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SF 41 for -7 yards (D.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 23 - DEN 41(2:37 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 38 yards to SF 3 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-E.Bassey.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 3(2:27 - 2nd) J.Wilson left guard to SF 6 for 3 yards (D.Williams - K.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SF 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Samuel left guard to SF 9 for 3 yards (K.Jackson; J.Griffith).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SF 9(1:52 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo scrambles left tackle to SF 16 for 7 yards (J.Jewell). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 9 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 4(1:46 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 4(1:43 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 55 yards to DEN 41 - Center-T.Pepper. M.Washington to 50 for 9 yards (G.Odum; O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 50(1:32 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at SF 48 for 2 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 48(1:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams (D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DEN 48(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-J.Jeudy - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - DEN 47(1:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles right tackle to SF 43 for 10 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 23 - DEN 37(1:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 49 for 12 yards (F.Warner).
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 49(1:07 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 40 yards to SF 11 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 11(1:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep middle to B.Aiyuk.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SF 11(0:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 14 for 3 yards (P.Locke). DEN-B.Browning was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - SF 14(0:42 - 2nd) D.Samuel up the middle to SF 16 for 2 yards (K.Williams; B.Chubb).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to DEN 29 for 4 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 29(14:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 21 for -8 yards (N.Bosa).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DEN 21(14:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams (F.Warner) [N.Bosa].
|Punt
4 & 14 - DEN 21(14:00 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 54 yards to SF 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to SF 43 for 18 yards (P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 43(13:47 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end to SF 43 for no gain (M.Purcell). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at SF 43 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 48(13:27 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson. PENALTY on SF-J.Jennings - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at SF 48 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - SF 43(13:22 - 3rd) J.Mason left end to 50 for 7 yards (K.Jackson; R.Darby).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - SF 50(12:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 - RECOVERED by DEN-J.Jewell at 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 50(12:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 44 for -6 yards (K.Givens).
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - DEN 44(11:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to DEN 42 for -2 yards (D.Lenoir - F.Warner) [N.Bosa].
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - DEN 42(11:15 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to SF 49 for 9 yards (T.Gipson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - DEN 49(10:41 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to SF 2 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-M.Boone.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 20 to DEN 15. M.Washington to DEN 29 for 14 yards (G.Odum; D.Flannigan-Fowles). PENALTY on DEN-J.Strnad - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(9:48 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 23 for 4 yards (C.Omenihu; H.Ridgeway).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 23(9:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 26 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw - D.Lenoir).
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 26(8:33 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 36 for 10 yards (E.Moseley - T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 36(7:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 36 for no gain (E.Moseley; D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 36(7:23 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to K.Hamler. PENALTY on SF-N.Bosa - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 41(7:16 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 47 for 6 yards (E.Moseley; D.Greenlaw).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(6:46 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to SF 47 for 6 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles - C.Omenihu).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 47(6:08 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to SF 46 for 1 yard (J.Kinlaw).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DEN 46(5:24 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [K.Hyder]. PENALTY on SF-D.Lenoir - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 46 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(5:18 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to SF 35 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 35(4:39 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to SF 35 for no gain (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 35(3:55 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|No Good
4 & 4 - DEN 35(3:51 - 3rd) B.McManus 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(3:46 - 3rd) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at DEN 39 for 18 yards (C.Sterns).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 39(3:17 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to DEN 39 for no gain (M.Purcell - D.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 39(2:38 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at DEN 47 for -8 yards (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - SF 47(1:52 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk.
|Punt
4 & 18 - SF 47(1:47 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to DEN 6 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 6(1:38 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to M.Gordon.
|Fumble
2 & 10 - DEN 6(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 6 for no gain (C.Ward - K.Givens). FUMBLES (C.Ward) - recovered by DEN-R.Wilson at DEN 3.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DEN 3(0:45 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to M.Boone.
|Punt
4 & 13 - DEN 3(0:41 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 47 yards to 50 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud to DEN 41 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 41(0:29 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to DEN 41 for no gain (M.Purcell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to J.Jennings (C.Sterns) [J.Jewell].
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SF 41(14:55 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson to DEN 33 for 8 yards (C.Sterns; P.Locke).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 33(14:14 - 4th) R.Gould 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(14:10 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to DEN 28 for 3 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 28(13:35 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jeudy (C.Ward).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 28(13:28 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right guard to DEN 34 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw). Denver challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34(12:35 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 53 yards to SF 13 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SF 13(12:28 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to K.Juszczyk ran ob at SF 37 for 24 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(11:54 - 4th) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 39 for 2 yards (R.Gregory - J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SF 39(11:10 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 44 for 5 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 44(10:27 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel [D.Jones].
|Punt
4 & 3 - SF 44(10:23 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to end zone - Center-T.Pepper - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(10:14 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to DEN 21 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam; D.Greenlaw).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 21(9:39 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 29 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 29(8:57 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 33 for 4 yards (F.Warner; C.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 33(8:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 33(8:20 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to E.Saubert [N.Bosa].
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 33(8:16 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to K.Hinton to SF 40 for 27 yards (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(7:41 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at SF 36 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw - C.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 36(7:11 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Gordon to SF 36 for no gain (S.Womack). FUMBLES (S.Womack) - and recovers at SF 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 36(6:28 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SF 24 for 12 yards (S.Womack).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(5:41 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to SF 5 for 19 yards (T.Gipson; C.Ward).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 5(4:56 - 4th) M.Gordon left tackle to SF 1 for 4 yards (E.Moseley; T.Moore).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 1(4:13 - 4th) C.Anderson reported in as eligible. M.Gordon left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Wilson pass to J.Williams is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(4:10 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Wilson to SF 32 for 7 yards (J.Jewell) [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SF 32(3:35 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SF 32(3:31 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to SF 37 for 5 yards (R.Darby).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(2:49 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to R.McCloud to SF 48 for 11 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 48(2:13 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle intended for D.Samuel INTERCEPTED by J.Griffith (K.Jackson) at DEN 41. J.Griffith to DEN 42 for 1 yard (D.Samuel).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 42(2:06 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (C.Ward - H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 43(2:00 - 4th) J.Williams left end to DEN 43 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 43(1:55 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 47 for 4 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 47(1:51 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 43 yards to SF 10 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.McCloud MUFFS catch - touched at SF 13 - and recovers at SF 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 15(1:42 - 4th) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 3 for -12 yards (B.Chubb).
|+16 YD
2 & 22 - SF 3(1:15 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Wilson to SF 19 for 16 yards (P.Locke). FUMBLES (P.Locke) - RECOVERED by DEN-K.Jackson at SF 24. K.Jackson to SF 24 for no gain (J.Wilson).
