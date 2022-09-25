|
DeVonta for the victory: Smith stars as Eagles stay unbeaten
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 Sunday to remain unbeaten.
Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for respective gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half with no time left on the clock. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama surpassed his previous professional high for yards receiving before halftime.
His 156 yards were the most by an Eagles player in a half since Kevin Curtis in 2007. And Smith was just one part of another clinical offensive performance by Philadelphia (3-0).
Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. Coming off a three-TD game with two on the ground, Hurts continued to show he could get the job done with his throwing arm, along with his legs.
The quarterback he replaced as the Eagles starter was completely ineffective and got sacked nine times. Wentz, the second pick in the 2016 draft to Philadelphia on his third team in three years, was 25 of 43 for 211 yards with two fumbles - one lost, which set up Goedert's 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
All but 24 of Wentz's passing yards came in the second half, long after the outcome had been determined.
Washington (1-2) had just 50 yards at halftime, and the defense wasn't much better. The troubling trend of giving up big-yardage plays only got worse in the aftermath of a loss at Detroit.
EASY BEING GREEN
After Smith's catch to the Washington 1-yard line, Brown and other teammates called for noise from the crowd, and they got plenty of it all game. Eagles fans outnumbered Commanders counterparts, with nearly the entire sideline behind the visiting benches full of midnight green.
The stadium at times sounded more like it was in South Philly than near the beltway around Washington. ''E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!'' chants filled the air, and the Commanders even had a false start penalty that could be attributed to the crowd in their home building.
SACK PARTY
The Eagles had six sacks in the first half alone. Among the nine for the game, Brandon Graham led Philadelphia with 2 1/2, while Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat each had a sack and a half.
Chalk up a few of those sacks to protection breakdowns combined with a smart game plan by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Others happened when Wentz held onto the ball too long.
NO CATCH CHALLENGE
Smith's longest catch of the day might not have been a completion at all. He caught the ball at the right sideline, though it wasn't clear if he got both feet in bounds.
The Eagles snapped the ball for the next play before Washington coach Ron Rivera could challenge. Rivera was heated, insisting he threw his red challenge flag. Referee Ronal Torbert announced Rivera tossed the flag after the snap.
INJURIES
Eagles: Reddick and Goedert each left briefly but returned. ... LG Landon Dickerson played after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.
Commanders: S Kamren Curl was injured in the fourth quarter. ... CB William Jackson (back), DE James Smith-Williams (abdomen), DE Casey Toohill (concussion) and DT Daniel Wise (ankle) were all inactive. Jackson was not added to the injury report until Saturday, and the absence of a starter who played 97% of defensive snaps through two games pressed waiver wire addition Rachad Wildgoose into regular duty.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.
Commanders: Visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:06
|32:54
|1st Downs
|21
|20
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|400
|240
|Total Plays
|68
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|87
|Rush Attempts
|30
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|328
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|22-35
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|4-48
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.2
|8-52.5
|Return Yards
|46
|29
|Punts - Returns
|6-46
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|328
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|400
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|22/35
|340
|3
|0
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|15
|46
|0
|13
|5
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
33
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9
|20
|0
|5
|33
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smith 6 WR
30
FPTS
|D. Smith
|12
|8
|169
|1
|45
|30
|
A. Brown 11 WR
19
FPTS
|A. Brown
|10
|5
|85
|1
|38
|19
|
G. Calcaterra 81 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Calcaterra
|1
|1
|40
|0
|40
|5
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
11
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|4
|3
|26
|1
|23
|11
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|3
|3
|18
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|4-2
|2.5
|0
|1
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|1
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
6
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|6
|46.2
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|25/43
|211
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|12
|38
|1
|11
|10
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3
|22
|0
|13
|8
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|13
|0
|15
|12
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|8
|0
|6
|9
|
J. Williams 41 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
16
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|9
|6
|102
|0
|45
|16
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|10
|7
|48
|0
|16
|12
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|9
|6
|32
|0
|9
|9
|
D. Milne 15 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|8
|2
|10
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|3
|2
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|
J. Bates 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Bates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Toney 58 DE
|S. Toney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 56 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Eifler 46 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 91 DE
|B. Potoa'e
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|8
|52.5
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Samuel left end pushed ob at WAS 40 for 15 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(14:34 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Dotson (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 40(14:31 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 45 for 5 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 45(13:57 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for -7 yards (sack split by J.Sweat and F.Cox).
|Punt
4 & 12 - WAS 38(13:16 - 1st) T.Way punts 50 yards to PHI 12 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 12(13:08 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 12 for no gain (J.Allen).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PHI 12(12:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Pass Interference - 23 yards - enforced at PHI 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(12:28 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 42 for 7 yards (D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 42(11:52 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 46 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 46(11:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (J.Allen) [J.Allen].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 46(11:21 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to WAS 49 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 49(10:56 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to Q.Watkins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 49(10:49 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 20(10:41 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 14 for -6 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - WAS 14(9:59 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 7 for -7 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
3 & 23 - WAS 7(9:16 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-C.Leno - False Start - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 7 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 26 - WAS 4(9:05 - 1st) J.McKissic left guard to WAS 10 for 6 yards (F.Cox; T.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 20 - WAS 10(8:31 - 1st) T.Way punts 58 yards to PHI 32 - Center-C.Cheeseman. D.Smith to PHI 44 for 12 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:19 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 41 for -3 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PHI 41(7:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to D.Smith (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - PHI 41(7:27 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (B.St-Juste).
|Punt
4 & 13 - PHI 41(7:22 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to WAS 16 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(7:15 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 21 for 5 yards (M.Tuipulotu).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 21(6:39 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 26 for 5 yards (T.Edwards - C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(5:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep right to C.Samuel to WAS 42 for 16 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(5:19 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (M.Epps - A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 45(4:34 - 1st) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 47 for 2 yards (M.Tuipulotu - M.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 47(3:55 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 39 for -8 yards (sack split by B.Graham and H.Reddick).
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 39(3:11 - 1st) T.Way punts 51 yards to PHI 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 12 yards (D.Brown; D.Mayo).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(3:00 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 27 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 27(2:27 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 26 for -1 yards (J.Allen - D.Payne).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 26(1:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 39 for 13 yards (D.Forrest).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(1:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Smith ran ob at WAS 16 for 45 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(1:01 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to WAS 14 for 2 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 14(0:26 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to WAS 14 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 14(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith (B.St-Juste) [C.Holcomb].
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PHI 14(14:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:53 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (B.Graham).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - WAS 29(14:12 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 23 for -6 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] - RECOVERED by PHI-J.Hargrave at WAS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(14:03 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to WAS 23 for 1 yard (D.Payne; E.Obada).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 23(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (K.White).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(12:45 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles right end to WAS 34 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 34(12:02 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to WAS 40 for 6 yards (M.Williams; A.Maddox).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Dotson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 40(11:15 - 2nd) C.Samuel left end to WAS 40 for no gain (H.Reddick; B.Graham). PHI-M.Williams was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 40(10:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Dotson [J.Sweat].
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 40(10:46 - 2nd) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 12 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey MUFFS catch - touched at PHI 12 - and recovers at PHI 6. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 6 for no gain (A.Rogers; J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 6(10:35 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 19 for 13 yards (K.Curl; C.Holcomb).
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 19(10:11 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Brown to WAS 43 for 38 yards (K.Fuller).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(9:38 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to WAS 30 for 13 yards (J.Davis; C.Holcomb).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(9:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal to WAS 17 for 13 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17(8:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to WAS 16 for 1 yard (R.Wildgoose) [E.Obada].
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 16(8:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 12 for 4 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 12(7:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to WAS 8 for 4 yards (S.Toney).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - PHI 8(7:11 - 2nd) Z.Pascal right end to WAS 8 for no gain (S.Toney; C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 9(7:08 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 20 for 11 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 20(6:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Bates (B.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 20(6:39 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 20(6:34 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 12 for -8 yards (H.Reddick). FUMBLES (H.Reddick) - touched at WAS 13 - and recovers at WAS 13.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WAS 13(5:56 - 2nd) T.Way punts 52 yards to PHI 35 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 36 for 1 yard (J.Reaves - D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 36(5:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at PHI 36 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(5:39 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to WAS 43 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 43(5:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to WAS 42 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb - M.Sweat).
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 42(4:17 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at WAS 11 for 31 yards (B.McCain).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 11(3:46 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right end to WAS 9 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 9(3:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (B.McCain).
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 9(3:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(2:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 25(2:53 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 25(2:49 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson to WAS 28 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAS 28(2:08 - 2nd) T.Way punts 57 yards to PHI 15 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 27 for 12 yards (D.Mayo; J.Bostic). PENALTY on PHI-J.Jobe - Illegal Blindside Block - 12 yards - enforced at PHI 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 12(1:57 - 2nd) K.Gainwell left guard to PHI 15 for 3 yards (S.Toney).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 15(1:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at PHI 20 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 20(1:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to PHI 24 for 4 yards (K.Fuller; K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 24(0:58 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 24(0:51 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 39 for 15 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(0:43 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at WAS 45 for 16 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(0:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Smith to WAS 1 for 44 yards (K.Fuller). WAS-S.Toney was injured during the play. PHI-D.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 1(0:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 1(0:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to J.Stoll.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 1(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to WAS 2 for -1 yards (K.Curl - B.McCain).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 2(0:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to G.Calcaterra pushed ob at WAS 35 for 40 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 35(14:34 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to WAS 35 for no gain (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 35(13:57 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 44 for -9 yards (E.Obada).
|No Gain
3 & 19 - PHI 44(13:15 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith (B.St-Juste).
|Punt
4 & 19 - PHI 44(13:09 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(13:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 26 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 26(12:27 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for -3 yards (T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - WAS 23(11:46 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 27 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 27(11:04 - 3rd) T.Way punts 52 yards to PHI 21 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(10:56 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 24(10:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith ran ob at PHI 37 for 13 yards (W.Bradley-King).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(9:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to PHI 41 for 4 yards (E.Obada).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 41(9:09 - 3rd) J.Hurts right end pushed ob at PHI 44 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 44(8:28 - 3rd) K.Gainwell right guard to PHI 45 for 1 yard (M.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 45(7:49 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to WAS 11 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(7:43 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 13 for 2 yards (T.Edwards - J.Bradberry) [B.Graham].
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 13(6:59 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 19 for 6 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAS 19(6:20 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas (J.Bradberry).
|Punt
4 & 2 - WAS 19(6:17 - 3rd) T.Way punts 52 yards to PHI 29 - Center-C.Cheeseman. B.Covey to PHI 41 for 12 yards (D.Mayo).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 41(6:05 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 41(6:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to A.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PHI 41(5:55 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [D.Payne].
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 41(5:48 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 53 yards to WAS 6 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-Z.McPhearson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 6(5:37 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 11 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 11(5:10 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 14 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 14(4:22 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 16 for 2 yards (K.White).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(3:53 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles right guard to WAS 23 for 7 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAS 23(3:26 - 3rd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 23 for no gain (K.White).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 23(2:50 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas to WAS 28 for 5 yards (T.Edwards).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(2:23 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.McLaurin to PHI 27 for 45 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [H.Reddick].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(1:35 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic to PHI 24 for 3 yards (K.White). WAS-S.Cosmi was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAS 24(1:03 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (A.Maddox).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WAS 24(1:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-C.Leno - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WAS 29(1:00 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Dotson [B.Graham].
|Penalty
4 & 12 - WAS 29(0:54 - 3rd) J.Slye 47 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way. PENALTY on PHI-J.Davis - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PHI 29 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(0:49 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at PHI 4 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAS 4(0:14 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel.
|-10 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 4(0:11 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to PHI 14 for -10 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - A.Maddox).
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAS 14(15:00 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles left end to PHI 1 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WAS 1(14:14 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to L.Thomas to PHI 1 for no gain (A.Maddox).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 4th) A.Siposs kicks 70 yards from PHI 20 to WAS 10. D.Milne to WAS 39 for 29 yards (S.Bradley).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(13:58 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 48 for 9 yards (K.White).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 48(13:32 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PHI 47 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47(13:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Dotson [T.Edwards].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 47(13:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to PHI 42 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 42(12:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to PHI 37 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry). PHI-H.Reddick was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(11:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to T.McLaurin to PHI 29 for 8 yards (K.White).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - WAS 29(11:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to A.Gibson. PENALTY on PHI-K.White - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24(11:21 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Dotson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 24(11:17 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [P.Johnson].
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - WAS 24(11:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to C.Samuel to PHI 14 for 10 yards (A.Maddox).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 14(10:31 - 4th) C.Samuel right guard to PHI 16 for -2 yards (B.Graham - J.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WAS 16(9:51 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 26 for -10 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
3 & 22 - WAS 26(9:06 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
4 & 22 - WAS 26(9:01 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 31 for -5 yards (J.Sweat).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(8:55 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 38 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 38(8:14 - 4th) M.Sanders right end to PHI 41 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb; K.Curl).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 41(7:34 - 4th) J.Hurts left end to PHI 45 for 4 yards (K.Curl). WAS-K.Curl was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 45(6:56 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 45 for no gain (J.Allen).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 45(6:11 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 43 for -2 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 43(5:26 - 4th) J.Hurts sacked ob at PHI 43 for 0 yards (J.Davis). Penalty on PHI-I.Opeta - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 43(5:16 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to WAS 13 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-J.Stoll.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 13(5:05 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 20 for 7 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 20(4:40 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.McLaurin ran ob at WAS 38 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(4:35 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 38(4:28 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 35 for -3 yards (T.Edwards). WAS-S.Cosmi was injured during the play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - WAS 35(4:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic ran ob at WAS 44 for 9 yards [H.Reddick]. PENALTY on PHI-K.White - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 35 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(3:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 48 for 8 yards (Z.McPhearson). PENALTY on PHI-Z.McPhearson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(3:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to PHI 32 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 32(3:20 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 32(3:14 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at PHI 17 for 15 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 17(2:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [P.Johnson].
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 17(2:37 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Milne to PHI 5 for 12 yards (M.Epps).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 5(2:08 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 1 for 4 yards (J.Davis; K.White).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 1(2:00 - 4th) A.Gibson left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.McKissic is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) J.Slye kicks onside 10 yards from WAS 35 to WAS 45. D.Goedert (didn't try to advance) to WAS 45 for no gain.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(1:54 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to WAS 43 for 2 yards (W.Bradley-King; B.Potoa'e).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 43(1:50 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to WAS 38 for 5 yards (M.Eifler).
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 38(1:46 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to WAS 39 for -1 yards (S.Toney).
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - PHI 39(1:41 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to WAS 29 for 10 yards (C.Holmes).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(1:04 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to WAS 31 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 31(0:34 - 4th) J.Hurts kneels to WAS 32 for -1 yards.
